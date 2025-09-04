Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Samsung Health is upping its virtual health care game, bringing three new features right into the palm of your hands. The Korean OEM announced this week that it has developed new features in collaboration with health brands to help users access virtual healthcare when needed.

"The updates include new virtual visits with doctors through Find Care in partnership with HealthTap, inclusion of Walgreens in Health Records' prescription tracking, and a fresh guided fitness program from iFIT," the press release added.

To break things down further, the FindCare feature on the Health app will basically match you with virtual doctors, who are available either on the same day/week, when you don't have the time for an in-person appointment or when your doctor isn't available at the drop of a hat.

It's a great alternative for those days you'd rather skip the Google symptom rabbit hole and just ask a pro for help. Samsung says users can also review upcoming appointments and basically text their doctor between video visits. If new symptoms start to develop or you need to get diagnostic tests done, FindCare has you covered.

Additionally, Samsung's Health Records feature will now be able to link up with Walgreens pharmacies (U.S. pharmacy chain), making it much easier to keep tabs on your prescriptions, check out past meds, and just generally stay on top of your health routine – all within the app.

Plus, you can easily add your prescription info from Health Records to the medication tracker, so you don't have to go hunting for your doctor's prescription.

Finally, fitness enthusiasts also get a little something out of this update. The company is also rolling out premium fitness content so you stay on top of your fitness goals, with guided workouts.

Much like Apple's Fitness Plus, you can find "high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and Pilates to recovery routines, users can access videos, organized into categories like trending workouts and seasonal recommendations," Samsung added. That said, these new features start rolling out on Sept.8 on the Samsung Health App, helping users access care whenever they need it.