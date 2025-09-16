Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

OnePlus 15 leak reveals iPhone-like square camera module replacing circular design.

The phone is expected in three colors: Absolute Black, Mist Purple, and Sand Dune.

Rumors suggest a flat 6.7-inch 1.5K display with ultra-high 165Hz refresh rate.

Launch is rumored for October 2025 in China, with a global release in early 2026.

The new Qualcomm flagship chipset is almost here, which means it's time for new Android flagships as well. We've already heard about the upcoming Xiaomi 17 series and Samsung Galaxy S26 smartphones, and now leaks of the OnePlus 15 are surfacing as a leaker has shared an image showcasing the phone’s rear design.

The leak comes from a Weibo user (via GSMArena) who claims to have revealed the back of the OnePlus 15, showing the new camera module design and the three colors it will reportedly launch in. Gone is the circular camera module design that was a OnePlus staple, replaced with what looks like an iPhone-inspired square module.

The image shows a square camera module at the top left of the device, with two lenses arranged vertically and a third lens to their right — very similar to the iPhone 16 Pro. The module also includes a flash, but no Hasselblad branding, as OnePlus has ended that partnership in favor of its own DetailMax Engine.

The next OnePlus flagship may look a little familiar

(Image credit: Weibo)

The phone also appears in three colors: Absolute Black, Mist Purple, and Sand Dune. The design is different from the renders we had seen earlier, and it's also quite different from the OnePlus 13s, which recently debuted with a square camera module.

Beyond the new rear design, the OnePlus 15 is rumored to feature a flat 6.7-inch 1.5K resolution display with an "ultra-high refresh" 165Hz rate. The display bezel is also said to be "symmetrical front."

The OnePlus 15 is also expected to pack Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset paired with a massive 7,000 mAh battery. Similar to the OnePlus 13, it's rumored to support 100W fast wireless charging. This time, the company is also expected to put a stronger focus on AI features.

OnePlus hasn't announced official launch plans for the OnePlus 15, but rumors suggest it could debut in October 2025 in China, followed by a global launch in early 2026. With the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 going official in just a few days, we may learn more about the phone's launch soon.