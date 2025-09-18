Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 introduces platform stability and new features for Pixel series 6 and up.

Customize app icons and enhance fitness tracking with expanded metrics in the latest beta update.

Improved security includes developer verification and enhanced OTP protection to safeguard user data.

Google announced today (Sept.17) that it is officially rolling out Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2, for Pixel devices including the newest edition, the Pixel 10 series. This seems to be shaping up as an important update showing beta users more than just a gist of what they can expect in December's Pixel feature drop.

This beta Google says, brings the Android 16 QPR2 to what's called "Platform stability," an important milestone in the development cycle, and the software has been refined and tweaked for general use.

Considering the software is in the "later-stage" beta, it brings with it new features as well as security updates. The one feature that really stands out is the ability to customize icon shapes— neat right? It gives users more control over how they'd like to customize their home screen and you can select from a variety of different icon styles that match you preference, you can even turn your apps into tiny flower blobs or cookies.

(Image credit: Google)

Another feature that's customer facing is for the fitness enthusiasts, this beta introduces upgrades to Health Connect on the device. It gives used the ability to seamlessly track their steps using the device's sensors and Google notes that this feature won't cause your battery to drain as much. Furthermore, the data types for exercises have also been expanded to include information metrics such as weight, set index, and Rate of Perceived Exertion (RPE), which allows users to effectively track their workout progression.

On the developer's side of thing, Google is tightening up security, by introducing developer verification, which will become a requirement for app installation in certain regions starting in September 2026. This makes app installation on Android much more safer by preventing the spread of malware and scams, considering the tech giant had to delete several apps earlier this year as they were impacted by a widespread Ad scam. And ever since the company has been ramping up efforts to keep the app ecosystem safe.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Speaking of security, this update also enhances SMS OTP protection for the users by preventing OTP hijacking by delaying the delivery of messages containing an SMS retriever hash for three hours for most apps. This means that if a malicious app is waiting to "catch" the OTP, it won't receive it immediately.

The beta is available for devices from Pixel 6 to the latest Pixel 10 series, and also includes the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold. Beta users will be able to download this via an over-the-air update on their devices.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors