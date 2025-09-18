Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 were incredibly popular, and Meta states it's bringing them back with "enhancements" over the original.

Consumers can expect double the battery life, meaning the frames can last up to eight hours with "typical" use and charge to 50% in ~20 minutes.

The Gen 2 glasses have also received a video upgrade, capable of recording videos in 3K Ultra HD quality.

The Ray-Ban Meta glasses start at $379, and are now available in Switzerland and the Netherlands.

It's a big day for Meta, as its Connect 2025 event is underway, and with it comes details about the return of an extremely popular pair of AI glasses.

There's no hiding the fact that the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses have been a smash hit, and that the company behind them is clamoring for more. Keeping that in mind, today (Sep 17), the Meta Connect 2025 event announced the return of its most popular lenses, the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2)—better and stronger than before. Meta states that it hasn't changed much from what you remember about the Gen 2 lenses; however, it has shifted to make noteworthy improvements that you'll surely notice.

Under that modern exterior, the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) boasts a huge upgrade to its cameras. The ultrawide 12MP camera consumers are familiar with can now record videos at 3K Ultra HD. Meta states its AI glasses can reach heights of 60fps with this recording quality/resolution.

Regarding its video capabilities, the press release states the enhanced Gen 2 glases can record 3K video at 30fps for up to three minutes. Specifications also mention 1440p at 30fps recording for up to three minutes, and 1200p recording at 60fps for up to three minutes, as well.

(Image credit: Meta)

The upgrades continue for the second-generation lenses, as Meta also details an enhanced battery life. These Gen 2 glasses can last up to eight hours with "typical use" and, when you need to charge, they can reach 50% in roughly 20 minutes. The on-the-go charging case gives consumers up to 48 hours of additional battery time for whenever you're running low.

While these features are what will pique interest in Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 consumers, the Meta Connect 2025 announcements didn't stop there. "Later this fall," Meta says it plans to update its hands-free filming capabilities, bringing hyperlapse and slow motion options to users. These two filming options are headed for "all of our AI glasses." So, expect these on lenses beyond just the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2.

More than that, Meta's AI glasses are also looking at a new conversational update called "Conversation Focus." The brand's AI glasses will attempt to "amplify" the person's voice that you're speaking with to give it some separation from all the background noise. This will arrive as a software update for Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta HSTN glasses.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Live translation capabilities on its AI glasses support German and Portuguese as of today (Sep 17).

Ray-Ban Meta, Enhance!

(Image credit: Meta)

What's a Ray-Ban Meta glasses announcement without styles? The press release states consumers can find the Gen 2 glasses in the following varieties:

Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer (Gen 2) Shiny Cosmic Blue Transitions Sapphire Lenses (also available in Large)

Ray-Ban Meta Skyler (Gen 2) Shiny Mystic Violet Transitions Amethyst Lenses

Ray-Ban Meta Headliner (Gen 2) Shiny Asteroid Grey with Transitions Emerald Lenses

Even more consumers can get in on the company's most popular frames, as the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 is now available in Switzerland and the Netherlands. Brazil's up next, but official word on when consumers in the region can expect is still on the way.

The enhanced Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 glasses start at $379. You can find the glasses at meta.com or Ray-Ban.com.