What color and style Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) should you buy?

There's not much competition when it comes to wearables that go on your eyes, aka smart glasses. Meta is the king of the hill in this segment, and the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) are some of the best Meta smart glasses that you can buy. Making up your mind to get them isn't hard, but choosing which style to get definitely is. On top of that, each frame comes in three colors, so you have even more decision-making to do afterwards.

First, let's take a look at all three styles that Meta has to offer. These glasses can cost you anywhere between $379 and $459, so choose wisely.

The Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) glasses come in three distinctive styles

Think about the style and color of the frame, as well as the type of lenses you want

Each style of the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) glasses come in various colors. This includes the color of the lenses, as well as the frames. A black frame with clear lenses is available for each model, but only the Wayfarer and Headliner offer a matte finish. It would be very confusing to tell you which styles come in what color frames and lenses one by one, so here's a handy table to summarize it all.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Style Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer (Gen 2) Ray-Ban Meta Skyler (Gen 2) Ray-Ban Meta Headliner (Gen 2) Frame colors Shiny Cosmic Blue, Matte Black, Shiny Black Shiny Mystic Violet, Shiny Chalky Gray, Shiny Black Shiny Asteroid Grey, Matte Black, Shiny Black Lens colors Clear to Sapphire Transitions, Clear, Green, Gradient Graphite, Clear to Graphite Green Transitions, Clear to Grey Transitions Green, Gradient Graphite, Clear to Sapphire Transitions, Clear to Graphite Green Transitions, Clear, Clear to Amethyst Transitions, Clear to Amethyst Transitions Clear to Emerald Transitions, Clear, Green, Gradient Graphite, Clear to Graphite Green Transitions, Clear to Sapphire Transitions

The Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer (Gen 2) glasses are easily the crowd-pleasing pair of the trio, with a shape that's versatile and likely to suit many facial structures. The Wayfarer style comes in basic colors like black and blue, with various colored lenses available.

If you want a more stylish statement piece, the Ray-Ban Meta Skyler (Gen 2) is the style to opt for. Skyler's frame is shaped like trendy cat eye frames, giving the wearer flair and charm. The colorways for Ray-Ban Meta Skyler (Gen 2) are the most diverse, with the suave Shiny Mystic Violet frame taking the crown as the best-looking variant. This shade comes with a Clear to Amethyst Transitions lens color, adding even more character overall.

Alternatively, if you want to look like you stepped out of the 70s, the Ray-Ban Meta Headliner (Gen 2) style is hard to beat. This pair has a chunky, thick, very pronounced look with quite a circular curve to the shape of the lenses. Apart from basic black with matte or shiny finishes, Headliner also comes in a warm Shiny Asteroid Grey colorway and lenses with Clear to Emerald Transitions.