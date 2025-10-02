Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Meta's Ray-Ban Display glasses are sold out in U.S. stores within weeks, with demos fully booked until November.

CTO Andrew Bosworth says restocks and backorders are underway as the company is working to double retail locations and expand demo availability.

The $800 glasses feature a built-in display, OS with apps, and gesture controls via the Meta Neural Band.

It has been just about two weeks since Meta unveiled the new Ray-Ban Display glasses, and the company already seems to have a hot product on its hands.

In a post on Threads, Meta's CTO Andrew Bosworth shared that the Meta Ray-Ban Display is "off to a flying start." He said every U.S. store that stocked the glasses has already sold out, while demos for the new smart glasses are almost "fully booked" through November. That's an impressive milestone for a brand-new product category.

Bosworth also noted that "restocks are coming soon." Customers can already join a waitlist or place backorders, and Meta is working to double the number of stores carrying the Ray-Ban Display glasses.

For demos, the company is "working to catch up" so that consumers can properly experience both new technologies — the display glasses and the neural band — before buying.

Meta CTO says demand is exceeding company's expectations

(Image credit: Meta)

For those unfamiliar with the new Meta smart glasses, the Meta Ray-Ban Display looks much like standard prescription glasses, but in addition to cameras and recording capabilities found on standard Meta Ray-Ban glasses, these include a display and an entire operating system with apps and features running natively on the glasses.

The display sits just off the line of sight, letting users check messages, notifications, preview photos, get directions, or even scroll Instagram Reels directly on the glasses. They're controlled by a Meta Neural Band, which provides gesture-based input, letting you manage the interface with pinches and flicks.

The Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses are priced at $800 in the U.S., and despite the premium tag, demand seems quite high for this new product. So, it might be a while before you can get your hands on the Display glasses if you're considering purchasing them.

The glasses are expected to expand to more regions, including France, the UK, Italy, and Canada, starting in early 2026.