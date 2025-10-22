What you need to know

Samsung’s Galaxy XR controllers sold out within hours of launch in the US, highlighting unexpected demand for the new headset.

The Galaxy XR debuted in the US and South Korea for around $1,800, with the controllers sold separately for $250 (or $175 during launch).

US stocks have completely run out, while limited units remain in South Korea, and Samsung hasn’t announced a restock date.

Samsung’s move into extended reality (XR) is off to a surprising start. Only a few hours after the Galaxy XR headset launched, its optional controllers sold out in the U.S.

The Galaxy XR made its debut in the US and South Korea with a hefty $1,800 price tag, marking Samsung’s return to the high-end headset game. The company also offered a pair of tracked controllers for an additional $250, or $175 during a brief launch discount. However, the option to purchase them vanished from Samsung’s U.S. website shortly after the headset went live.

While it’s still possible to grab a few units in South Korea, the U.S. stock seems to be wiped out completely, and Samsung hasn’t said when more will arrive.

The situation is more than just a case of high demand for accessories. The Galaxy XR is designed to operate on its own, using a mix of hand gestures, eye-tracking, and voice commands powered by Samsung and Google’s collaborative software.

That’s great for casual mixed-reality experiences, productivity tools, or spatial apps. But for anyone hoping to dive into more immersive VR titles or PC-VR content, the lack of controllers is a serious setback since many games simply won’t work without them.

Strong demand hints at a bigger VR appetite than expected

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Interestingly, Samsung has been clear that gaming isn’t the main focus of the Galaxy XR. Instead, it’s pitching the headset as a device built for productivity, creativity, and entertainment rather than the kind of intense VR gaming that Meta’s Quest lineup targets.

That might explain why the controllers are sold separately and weren’t bundled with the headset at launch. Still, given how quickly they sold out, it’s obvious that plenty of buyers are eager to use the Galaxy XR for more traditional VR experiences.

For now, Galaxy XR owners in the US are left with two options: wait for Samsung to restock the controllers or make do with the built-in controls until then. Either way, the rapid sell-out shows there’s strong interest in Samsung’s new mixed-reality platform, perhaps even more than the company anticipated.

If Samsung plans to expand the Galaxy XR’s availability beyond its initial two markets, it might want to ensure its accessory supply can keep up with the growing excitement.