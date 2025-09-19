Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Samsung's XR Headset, Project Moohan, set to launch online on Oct. 21.

Initial sales limited to 100,000 units for domestic market evaluation.

Samsung's XR Glasses Project Haean expected to debut next year with advanced specs

We've already seen the Samsung XR Headset in all its glory and even took it for a test run before its official launch, thanks to the demo at Google I/O. But it remains unclear when Samsung plans to launch the headset, let alone give it a name. Will it still be called Samsung's XR Headset, aka Project Moohan? While we can't be certain what it will be named, the latest reports indicate that the headset's launch date has been pushed back to October.

The report comes from a Korean news website (ETNews) that states that the extended reality (XR) headset, "Moohan," will be unveiled next month. Samsung Electronics' Mobile Experience (MX) division will launch Moohan via an online Galaxy Unpacked event on Oct. 21, the news post claims.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Initially, rumors suggested that Samsung could launch its XR Headset along with its trifold device on Sept.29 and open sales in October. The date seems to have been adjusted to "coordinate internal marketing strategies and ensure completeness," the publication added.

Furthermore, the Korean OEM is supposedly going to ship only 100,000 for those who order the headset via Samsung.com. This supports earlier information suggesting the company intends to restrict initial sales to its domestic market to assess performance before a global rollout.

That said, there have been conflicting reports about when Samsung could launch the Trifold; some suggest that it could show up with the XR headset, while this report states that it will be unveiled at a separate event in November.

Samsung's XR Glasses

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Samsung is also rumored to launch its XR glasses under the name Project Haean sometime next year. ET News says that these glasses could cost much more than the Meta Quest 3, which is around $500 and around 2 million won ($1,400). The company is said to keep the cost below Apple's Vision Pro, so that it could be accessible to more people. These XR Glasses will reportedly have Google Gemini's multimodal capabilities.

Speaking about its design, the report claims that these XR Glasses would use a micro OLED panel supplied by Samsung Display to achieve an ultra-high resolution of approximately 3800ppi, much more than Apple's Vision Pro (3391ppi).

Under the hood, it will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ 2nd Gen, equipped with 16GB of RAM, so it can run high-performance XR content and run apps without any problems.

While these are still speculations, we're waiting for Samsung to give us official confirmation on when it will launch its XR lineup.