What you need to know

New evidence suggests that Google is reviving the classic Google Home name and ditching the Nest branding for its upcoming smart speaker.

The speaker is rumored to feature 360-degree audio, putting it up against Apple’s HomePod Mini.

Nest Aware subscriptions are reportedly being rebranded as Google Home Premium and Premium Advanced, with AI-driven alerts and summaries.

At last month’s Made by Google event, the spotlight was on the new Pixel phones and Pixel Watch, but a different gadget quietly slipped into view. Eagle-eyed viewers spotted a small, round speaker sitting on a side table during Lando Norris’s segment, and it looked a lot like an old favorite.

Google hasn’t said a word about that mysterious smart speaker since its first appearance, but a new report may have outed it. And it looks like Google is dropping the Nest label for its next speakers and calling the new one "Google Home Speaker."

According to 9to5Google, version 3.41 of the Google Home Android app spilled the name in its code. The find hints that Google might be ditching the Nest branding and circling back to the original Google Home name.

The APK teardown also suggests the new speaker will pack 360-degree audio. That lines up perfectly with its round design and puts it in the same league as Apple’s HomePod Mini.

(Image credit: Google)

New subscription bundle

Besides the Google Home Speaker findings, Nest Aware is reportedly getting a name swap to “Google Home Premium,” while Nest Aware Plus will be rebranded as “Google Home Premium Advanced.”

Fresh code hints the speaker could deliver AI-powered breakdowns of events, notifications, and daily home activity. This feature looks tied to the upcoming Google Home Premium plan, which is set to take Nest Aware’s place.

Code strings found in the app further reveal that Google Home Premium will be folded into a Google One plan, offering extra video history and smarter alerts.

Apple's HomePod Mini has already set the bar. It’s a small speaker that doesn’t ask you to choose between great sound, strong Siri integration, and seamless control over your Apple smart home.

Google’s Nest Mini, on the other hand, has always been more about utility than audio quality. It's a solid, affordable Assistant portal, but not exactly a speaker you’d buy for music.

If this mystery speaker is what everyone suspects, it changes everything. And Google is clearly coming for the HomePod Mini with a device designed to actually compete on sound, style, and smarts.