What’s inside the Galaxy Z TriFold box? A hands-on look at Samsung's latest innovation

What you need to know

Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold features a 10.1-inch display with an innovative U-shaped tri-fold design.

Mrwhosetheboss offers detailed hands-on insights, showcasing its build, software, and user experience.

The device includes a standalone Samsung DeX and launches in Korea with a price tag of $2,400.

Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy Z Trifold, boasting an innovative U-shaped design and a sizable 10.1-inch display. With a price tag of approximately $2,400, its early hands-on previews hint at a transformative foldable experience ahead.

Popular YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss went hands-on with the Galaxy Z TriFold shortly after Samsung revealed it. The video covers everything, including the unboxing, design and build, software experience, internal hardware, and what it's actually like to use the phone.

A closer look at Samsung's new Galaxy Z TriFold

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Unboxing! - YouTube Watch On

The video starts with a quick unboxing of the trifolding phone. Arun (Mrwhosetheboss) notes that while most modern Samsung phones ship in small boxes, the Galaxy Z TriFold arrives in a much larger box. It's similar to what Samsung did with the first Galaxy Z Fold, using a big box to deliver a more premium first impression.

Inside the box, you get the Galaxy Z TriFold laid out fully unfolded, a SIM ejector, a USB-C cable, and a slim case made to cover the device's spine for protection when closed. A rare addition is a 45 W charger included in the box, something missing from devices like the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Given the price, though, this inclusion is expected.

In terms of first impressions, when folded, the cover screen looks similar to the 6.5-inch outer display of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 with comparable bezels. However, the video notes that the device is quite heavy at 309 g, making it much heavier than the Z Fold 7.

When fully unfolded, the Galaxy Z TriFold becomes an extremely slim device measuring just 3.9 mm at its thinnest point. Since it uses a U-shaped tri-fold design, both sides fold inward individually toward the center, and the video even shows an animation that appears if you fold it incorrectly.

Once unfolded, the device offers a big 10.1-inch 16:11 display similar to an Android tablet. Arun notes that this improves app usability and information density compared to current foldables. Apps like Samsung Health, Files, and YouTube take full advantage of the larger canvas with optimized layouts and more visible content.

Samsung mentioned in its press release that the Galaxy Z TriFold is the first device with standalone Samsung DeX, and the video confirms it completely transforms the phone into a full computing device. It supports resizable windows, multi-app layouts, and a full desktop-style environment.

All things considered, the Galaxy Z TriFold looks like a promising device based on the video. It costs about $2,400 in Korea and goes on sale starting December 12, 2025. There's no U.S. pricing yet, but the foldable will likely cost slightly more than in Samsung's home market.