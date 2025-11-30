Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold might cost way less than expected, leaker claims

What you need to know

A new leak suggests the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold could cost around $2,500 in the U.S.

The latest pricing outlook for the Galaxy Z TriFold is more optimistic, as earlier estimates put the upcoming foldable at $3,000 or beyond.

The leak is related to an "internal sales channel announcement," but precise details are sparse. We'll learn more when the Galaxy Z TriFold is announced, possibly as soon as this week.

Samsung is not so subtly working on a smartphone that folds twice, and it has come to be known as the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold. It's unclear what it will actually be named or when exactly it will release, but Samsung has already began teasing the upcoming foldable. One thing we've come to expect, though, is that the Galaxy Z TriFold will be expensive. Some rumors have pointed to the Galaxy Z TriFold starting at $3,000, but a new leak could offer a more promising outlook for interested buyers.

In a post on Naver, Korean blogger yeux1122 claimed the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold will cost about 3.6 million won in South Korea (via Android Authority). While currency conversions aren't an exact way to determine regional pricing, 3.6 million won equals about $2,446. Previously, the Galaxy Z TriFold was tipped to start at 4 million won, or roughly $2,718.

(Image credit: SBS News)

If accurate, this leak suggests the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold might be priced around $2,500 in the U.S. Earlier rumors predicted the Galaxy Z TriFold could cost $3,000 or more, which would be quite the sticker shock. For perspective, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 starts at $2,000. The rumored $2,500 price point for the Galaxy Z TriFold would add a 25% premium over the Fold 7, whereas the possible $3,000 price point represents a 50% increase.

Of course, $2,500 is still a lot of money for a smartphone, but it doesn't sound as outlandish. That's especially true when you consider the Galaxy Z TriFold is intended to be a multipurpose device that could open up to reveal a 10-inch display panel for multitasking, entertainment, and productivity. Another reference point for tri-fold pricing is the Huawei Mate XT, which isn't sold in the U.S., but would go for around $3,600 if it did.

When will the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold become official?

We might not have to wait much longer for official details on the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold. Samsung could unveil its newest foldable as soon as Dec. 5, and that's when we'll learn official pricing and availability info. For now, we'll have to consider these dueling pricing leaks with a bit of caution. Either could end up being true, but foldable fans will probably hope for the $2,500 Galaxy Z TriFold to become a reality.