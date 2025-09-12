Don't flip! Amazon is slashing $150 OFF the new Galaxy Z Flip 7, no strings attached

For those who missed out on the Labor Day phone deals, Amazon is still offering $150 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. This capable flip phone comes with a thinner chassis than past iterations, along with a very subtle folding crease, and a basic cover screen.

It comes with a 6.9-inch internal display and a 4.1-inch cover display, one front- and two rear-facing cameras, and around a full day of battery life with each charge. This particular deal is for the base-level, 256GB storage configuration, and it's available for three of the phone's colors: Coral Red, Jet Black, and Blue Shadow.

As we noted in our review of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, some hoped for a few more upgrades from the release, specifically including the camera suite and cover screen versatility. Still, it's an excellent flip phone if that's what you're looking for, and it might be worth taking advantage of this lowered price point.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: $1,099.99 $949.99 at Amazon Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 isn't normally a sub-$1,000 phone, but thanks to this 14% discount from Amazon, it's currently selling for just $950 unlocked. With a powerful processor, a thinner build than the past generation, and a nearly creaseless main display, the Z Flip 7 is well-liked amongst flip phone users and it's not hard to see why. Read more ▼

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a flip phone with a minimal crease and a durable design; you want a long-term software support promise; you want a capable main display.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer a phone with a highly functional cover screen that includes app support; you're looking for a phone with industry-leading performance and battery life.

All of the best foldable phones today are going to come with a premium-level price tag, which is why it can be particularly helpful to keep your eye out for deals like these.

As for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, it comes with a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED main screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED cover display, a powerful Exynos 2500 processor, and 12GB of RAM.

Critics of the Z Flip 7 have argued that the cover screen isn't as functional as those of some flip phones. However, if that isn't a dealbreaker, it's not a bad pick for flip phone enthusiasts, especially for under $1,000.