What you need to know

Instagram is receiving a test, courtesy of Meta's Reality Labs that brings an immersive 3D experience to the platform's 2D photos.

Scrolling on Instagram via a Meta Quest gets more spatial in this test, which is something Android XR is supposed to do.

A limited group of testers will soon find an immersive 3D experience for Instagram's 2D photos while scrolling using a Quest.

Instagram is reportedly starting a test that brings a more lifelike experience to photos, thanks to another Meta team.

In a Meta blog post, the company announced that it's bringing a little of its Reality Labs magic to a limited group of users on Instagram this week. What this test encompasses is 3D photos. This new way to experience pictures while scrolling away on Instagram is only available through the Meta Quest VR headset.

Meta states Instagram's test will leverage Reality Labs' "AI view synthesis algorithms" to convert your typical flat photo (2D) into an immersive 3D format.

This simulated "immersion" is done by giving the 2D images "depth," per Meta. The company says users will be able to "see" a little bit of movement in these photos that give them a more lifelike appearance. Meta gives the example of seeing the arc of a soccer ball flying through the air or the cutest little Eskimo kiss.

As previously stated, this test is limited to not everyone will see these 3D photos on Instagram when wearing a Quest headset. Moreover, it might take some time before those who are involved will see it, so keep your eyes peeled.

A Meta test & Android XR's Future

(Image credit: Meta)

Elsewhere, Meta detailed a new test today (May 22) for users enrolled in its PTC (Public Test Channel). Users will find the new "Navigator," which is your new home for your apps, games, friends, settings, and more. Testers can pin up to 10 apps in their library for quicker access. However, if you don't feel like pinning anything, the library will show your most recently used apps, which (sort of) serves the same purpose.

Those interested can dive into the full v77 patch notes for Horizon OS and expect to see it hit your device soon.

Regarding Instagram's spatial scrolling test, Meta's already doing what Android XR intends to do across Google's apps. Android XR had its time in the sun during I/O 2025, which involved the company discussing its plans for Gemini-powered smart glasses and AR glasses. During the event, Nishtha Bhatia, product manager, building and bringing consumer experiences at Google, demoed the company's glasses.

Specifically, Bhatia showed off Gemini's memory capabilities. This was something we saw once previously during Google's TED 2025 demo. Bhatia asked Gemini if it remembered the name of a coffee shop on a mug. Gemini remembered, promptly pulling it up for display, as well as a description of the cafe. The AI also offered directions to that coffee shop.