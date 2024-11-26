Instagram lets you share your location and get silly in latest update for DMs

What you need to know

Instagram has started rolling out an update for its DMs, beginning with a new "share live location" feature.

Users in one-on-one and group chat threads can show where in the world they are with others with a few security/privacy features to help.

The update also includes the ability to "Nickname" people in DMs and ~300 new stickers.

Meta recently detailed an upcoming feature in testing for Instagram that lets users "reset" their feed recommendations.

Before we get deep into the holidays, Instagram is detailing a few updates for its DM experience.

Headlining the updates today (Nov 26) is the ability for users to share their live location via DMs. According to a Newsroom post, Instagram states you can share your location "privately" in one-on-one and group chat DM threads. The platform states your shared location in a chat will "disappear after one hour."

For the sender, users in Instagram's DMs will see a small map preview detailing where in the world they are. A blue "share your location" button will submit a snapshot preview of where you are alongside your profile icon in the chat. Others can tap the "View" button to see a map with specifics.

Instagram highlights a few security/privacy advisories, stating users will notice an "indicator" at the top of a chat thread, alerting them to their shared location. Moreover, users have the option to stop sharing where they are at any time. For peace of mind, Instagram states others in your chats cannot "forward" your location to another chat.

The ability to share your location via Instagram DMs is rolling out today (Nov 26); however, its usability is only available "in select countries."

(Image credit: Instagram)

Instagram's DMs are also picking up a new nickname feature. Users will be able to customize a unique, quirky name for their friends or for themselves. As the update appears, users are instructed to tap on their DMs and enter a chat. Tapping the name at the top, whether it's a group or a one-on-one thread, will open the "Nicknames" page.

A full list of those within the thread will appear alongside the option to tap on each and enter a unique title. Instagram highlights the option for users to decide who can edit their nickname in DMs, too. The platform states this is defaulted to "those you follow," but you can change this with a couple of other choices.

It's worth mentioning that these nicknames will not appear anywhere else but in your DMs.

Lastly, Instagram's mid-week update brings more stickers. The post states users will soon notice 17 new sticker packs become available. In total, users should have around 300 new stickers to play with and send to friends or family. All three updates should begin rolling out today (Nov 26), but it might take a while before everyone sees it.

This update for DMs arrives six days after the platform discussed an upcoming reset option for your feed. The feature is wrapped in testing; however, Meta states that users will (in the future) have the option to reset their entire set of feed recommendations. The company states this will give a user a "fresh start" when viewing feeds, exploring tabs, and watching Reels.

Durning its test, Meta states this reset button is geared toward teens as their interests/tastes tend to change and evolve over time. The company states it wants to "give teens new ways to shape their Instagram experience."