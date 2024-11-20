Instagram is giving you a reset button for your feed recommendation

What you need to know

Instagram is testing a new feature that lets you reset content recommendations on the platform.

Users can start by hitting the reset button, which gives them a fresh start in watching reels and feeds and exploring tabs on Instagram.

The feature is primarily aimed at teens, as they are more prone to changing their passions and interests as they mature.

If you are hooked on content on Instagram, like its reels or interesting posts, that is because of the suggestions the social media platform provides by learning what you've liked or prefer to view the most. While there was no way to erase your recommendations before, Meta is now bringing a new button, which might likely provide a fresh start for your recommendations on Instagram.

Meta has announced that Instagram is currently testing a new feature that allows users to reset recommendations, allowing them to clear the previous ones and start fresh. These recommendation-based content users generally see on Instagram's Explore, Reels, and Feed sections. Clearing them is seemingly easy with just a couple of taps.

(Image credit: Instagram)

Instagram notes in the announcement post that the emphasis of incorporating this new feature is primarily aimed at Teens. The platform wants to "give teens new ways to shape their Instagram experience" so that they can find their passions and interests as they evolve. Resetting occasionally might allow the app to learn those parameters and recommend new ones as they move forward.

Once people hit the new reset recommendations button, the app will start personalizing recommendations again to showcase relevant content based on their reactions and the accounts they often interact with.

During the resetting process, consumers are also allowed to check who they are following and can unfollow them right away if they are not interested in the respective accounts they're following.

After hitting reset, users can go to the explore tab again and look for content. If they like any new content, they can look for a three-dot menu and hit "Interested." Similarly, if the showcased content doesn't appease them, they can hit "Not Interested."

Instagram notes both these suggestions and further helps the social media app showcase preferred content in the future. If there are too many to deal with, the new reset button certainly comes in handy.

Although Instagram indicates that the new feature is currently in the testing phase, it will eventually roll out globally, which sounds promising.