Galaxy devices may undergo a radical change with Samsung's One UI 7

A new round of rumors claims that Samsung's upcoming One UI 7 (Android 15) update will radically change the experience for Galaxy users.

The software will supposedly revamp the drop-down menu and feature a new look for the system's app icons.

It was previously rumored that One UI 7 was delayed so Samsung could work on the AI advancements for the One UI 6.1.1 update.

Android 15 has been an object of discussion for the past few months and with Samsung's latest devices among us, rumors of its changes are swirling.

The rumors came from Ice Universe on X, which stated that One UI 7 (based on Android 15) would be the "most changed" version (via 9to5Google). The tipster continued to say that the company wants to "redraw" the app icons users experience when swiping across their home screens.

Rumors were taken to Weibo where Ice said that not only will the icon style "change" but the drop-down menu will also experience new life.

Today's leak: One UI 7 may be the most changed version in the history of One UI. The icon is redrawn.July 16, 2024

The flipside of these rumors involves TheOneCID on X who suggests Samsung could take a few design clues from Apple. Some of the rumors seem to refer to a completely overhauled control center, similar to what Ice Universe alleged on Weibo. For now, it remains to be seen what Samsung has planned for its major One UI 7 update as we're still likely a few months away.

A report claimed back in May that Samsung might've started internally testing its Android 15 skin on the Galaxy S24. Regardless, rumors the month after said that One UI 7 might get delayed due to the company's work with the One UI 6.1.1 update. That software patch could have a lot to deal with new AI-backed features, such as a rumored "graffiti generation" image function.

Just yesterday (July 15), Samsung confirmed a list of One UI 6.1.1 eligible devices alongside a few AI features users can expect. Though they all involve camera and photo editing features, a company member stated users can expect "Generative AI" features like Portrait Studio and Sketch to Image.

It's still up in the air when users can expect either One UI 7 or the AI-packed One UI 6.1.1 update. However, once the latter arrives, it seems wise to expect the open beta for the Android 15 upgrade to begin soon after.