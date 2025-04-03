What you need to know

CMF by Nothing posted a teaser for an upcoming device, which could be the CMF Phone 2.

The teaser shows a device in orange and a singular lens, which should be bring the device to a triple-camera array, unlike the original model, per rumors.

The CMF Phone 2 was rumored to exist in December when its model number was supposedly found alongside the Phone 3a and 3a Plus.

Nothing has unveiled new devices for its flagship brand, but its more affordable sub-unit is just getting started with teasers.

Early today (Apr. 3), CMF by Nothing posted a teaser for an upcoming device with a quick video that indicates one its core upgrades (via Gizmochina). The short video seemingly shows off a singular camera lens on the back of an orange CMF Phone. The clip showcases the device with deep technological ridges and cuts. It's unclear if these could be real features on the phone's rear panel or just for visual effect.

Additionally, CMF by Nothing adds the tagline, "In search of the perfect shot," and finishes with "coming soon."

The publication also highlighted a recent discovery of a Nothing member's post of several Pokemon. It's been assumed that the Pokemon symbolizes the codenames for upcoming devices from the CMF sub-brand. Bulbasaur reportedly concerns the CMF Phone 2, while the remaining three Pokemon could indicate new wearables and earbuds from the affordable brand.

In search of the perfect shot.Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/tEbBVUB6UXApril 3, 2025

Showing a singular lens for this (ideally) second CMF Phone might seem odd when you remember the first model had a dual array. However, images for a set of alleged CMF Phone 2 prototypes appeared on Reddit (via Phone Arena). The photos showcase the device in black, but the takeaway is that it sports a triple-camera array. The device is showcased with the vertical dual array that we've seen previously, but that third lens is off to the side with its LED flash right beneath it.

The tipster on Reddit claims the phone is "compact." Unfortunately, the specifics of this extra lens weren't stated. The CMF Phone 1 delivered a 50MP main lens with EIS and a 2x zoom, portrait mode only lens.

We've had the idea of a "CMF Phone 2" in the back of our minds since rumors about it surfaced in December. The device was reportedly discovered within the IMEI database alongside Nothing's Phone 3a and 3a Plus. While the former have already launched, the CMF Phone 2 supposedly holds model number A001 internally.

Little else about the device was discovered a few months ago, but if CMF by Nothing is teasing it, there's a chance launch isn't far away.