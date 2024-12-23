Leak purports the specs for Nothing's next trio of rumored phones

What you need to know

A database discovery shed light on Nothing's three upcoming phones: the Phone 3a, Phone 3a Plus, and the CMF Phone 2.

The 3a was detailed with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, a drop in selfie camera recording capabilities, and a lack of RAW file support.

The Phone 3, which is now slated for a 2025 debut, was spotted in a Geekbench database with the same Qualcomm chip and 8GB of RAM.

Past rumors have claimed Nothing is working on three phones to join the Phone 3 and it seems a leak might hold some clues.

Tucked within the IMEI database is information that points toward what these devices could be, per SmartPrix. According to its post, the publication discovered the following model numbers: A059, A059P, and A001. It's stated that these names concern the Phone 3a, Phone 3a Plus, and the CMF Phone 2, respectively.

The information available in the database seemingly details the Nothing Phone 3a's camera specs. Codenamed "asteroids" (like the retro game), the device could sport a selfie camera with 1080p recording at 30fps and a focal length of 29mm.

The publication notes that the recording frame rate is a significant drop from the Phone 2a's 60fps capabilities.

Regarding its primary sensor, the database highlights a lack of RAW file support, a 26mm lens, 4K resolution video capabilities at 60fps, and Slow-Mo support "up to 480fps at 1080p." The post adds that (likely) the rear cameras will feature "Super Macro," "Super EIS" (electronic image stabilization), and "Super Night Modes."

The Phone 3a is also supposedly listed with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC.

Specs concerning the Phone 3a Plus weren't detailed; however, it will likely remain similar to the base 3a. Elsewhere, the publication states its findings show the CMF Phone 2 could rock the same SoC as the 3a.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

We're already waiting on the flagship Phone 3 from Nothing; however, a recent rumor suggested we have more on the way. What was said in November (sort of) doubles down on what the recent IMEI database listing details. That old rumor claimed we were waiting on a Nothing Phone 3a and a "Phone 3a Pro," which has seemingly swapped into the 3a Plus.

Those older rumors lacked specifications; however, it claimed consumers could see these devices during H1 2025, which is the first half of next year.

Elsewhere, a report in November allegedly spotted the Nothing Phone 3a with a rather budget-friendly chip. The phone was noticed in a Geekbench database with the same chip SmartPrix discovered for the others: the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. Early specifications were there but only alluded to 8GB of RAM and Android 15.

We're also expecting the Phone 3 — and perhaps the 3a and 3 Plus — to go in heavily on AI, at least that's what Nothing's CEO Carl Pei wants. Pei teased the company's planned AI enhancements in June as it was "prototyping AI interactions." It was made evident that the Phone 3's planned 2024 launch was delayed purposefully so Nothing could continue crafting its AI software.