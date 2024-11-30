Nothing rumored to have three phones in active development as we await Phone 3

What you need to know

A leaker with a reliable track record revealed that Nothing has three phones in active development.

We already know that Nothing is working on a Phone 3, which is slated for release in 2025.

The other two rumored devices could be a more premium Nothing Phone 3 Pro or Phone 3a, though that is only speculation at the moment.

Nothing decided not to release a new flagship in 2024, instead choosing to focus on developing AI features for Nothing OS, and eventually Phone 3. The move made sense, because the industry leaders — including Apple, Google, and Samsung — have all done the exact same thing. In order to stay competitive, Nothing needs AI, and thus it released the Phone 2a and Phone 2a Plus this year, saving Phone 3 for next.

That doesn't mean Nothing hasn't been working hard on new devices behind the scenes; in fact, a new leak from Yogesh Brar on X (formerly Twitter) suggests the opposite. Brar reports that Nothing has three phones in active development, but does not go into detail as to what those devices might be. Instead, the leaker predicts that these phones will be ready for release sometime in the first half of 2025.

This lines up with what we already know about Nothing's plans for Phone 3. The company has said that its next flagship smartphone will debut in 2025, so that leaves two devices unknown. Additionally, the Nothing Phone 3 was spotted in a Geekbench database recently, signaling that the company could be prompting for a launch sometime in the first half of next year.

The current Nothing lineup technically includes three phones, for what it's worth. There's the flagship Nothing Phone 2, the midrange Nothing Phone 2a Plus, and the budget Nothing Phone 2a. However, the Phone 2a and Phone 2a Plus are nearly identical, with the latter simply including a faster MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro system-on-a-chip.

There's reason to believe that Nothing could be favoring the flagship market this year, choosing to release a Phone 3 and a faster Phone 3 Pro. The Nothing Phone 3 Pro may best represent what we're used to from a Nothing flagship, since it is rumored that the standard Phone 3 could include a lowly Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip. While unconfirmed, a budget Nothing Phone 2a could round out the lineup, accounting for all three devices rumored to be in development.

It's unclear whether all three rumored devices will launch around the same time, or if these Nothing phones may be staggered throughout 2025. Another thing to watch is the markets the Nothing Phone 3 series will debut in, since prior Nothing phones have had limited or no US availability.

