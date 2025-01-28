Nothing’s next product launch falls right around the Mobile World Congress Barcelona event

What you need to know

Nothing has a new event geared up for March 4 — right around MWC.

The launch teaser hints at a new hardware launch that will include glyph interfaces.

It is still unclear what to expect from the launch event, but it is expected to be either Phone 3 or Phone 3a, and also a bunch of audio products.

The anticipation around Phone 3 keeps building up, and Nothing is now having a hardware launch slated this March as the company just teased. However, it is still unclear what the product is, but it surely looks like a phone launch.

According to the latest teaser, a new phone launch is likely scheduled for March 4 at 10 a.m. GMT. Like the signature Nothing products, the upcoming device will also have a glyph interface, likely right around the camera visor.

While the Phone 3 from Nothing is long overdue, as its predecessor, Phone 2 came back in 2023, it still needs to be determined what we will see at the March event. As spotted by 9to5Google, however, it could be Phone 3a rather than the flagship Phone 3, per a recently spotted e-commerce listing.

A Flipkart e-commerce listing (now removed) teaser of the upcoming event has indicated that it is indeed a Phone 3a launch and not the Phone 3 itself. The launch time also hints at the same, as it just falls around the Mobile World Congress event happening from March 3-6 in Barcelona. For the uninitiated, the Phone 2a was released during the same event last year.

Meanwhile, Nothing has also shared some sketches of the upcoming product that the company is currently working on. There are a bunch of sketches, which don’t precisely reveal the product and it’s also a wild guess whether it is Phone 3 or the Phone 3a or whether it is a phone after all.

At a glance though, they appear to be sketches of a phone internal or probably some of the glyph interface we might probably get to see after the product launch.

Lastly, alongside the Phone 2a launch last year, the company’s sub-brand had also released CMF Buds and Neckband. The teaser could also mean that we might also see their successors with the hint of glyph interface integration for the first time on the company’s affordable range, which is a wild guess and to be taken into consideration with a grain of salt.