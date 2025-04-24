What you need to know

Motorola launches a pair of accessories alongside the Razr 2025 trio, which includes the Buds Loop and Watch Fit.

The Buds Loop is the companies first open-ear buds that feature a sleek and stylish design with 12mm ironless drivers for crisp, bold audio for music/video.

The Watch Fit hones in on the busy bees in the world, highlighting health and fitness analytics with an advanced heart rate tracker.

Motorola's earbuds will launch this summer while the Watch Fit sees a debut "over the coming weeks."

Motorola's big day continues as the company prepares a couple of accessories to get along with its latest foldable trio.

No smartphone (or foldable) launch is complete without a new pair of earbuds, at least that's what Motorola thinks, per a press release. Today (Apr. 24), the company launched the Moto Buds Loop, its first open-ear buds that seek to blend style and comfort with Sound by Bose tech. While remaining sleek and light, Motorola says the Buds Loop will "mold to users' ears" when worn.

Delivering this strong sound are 12mm ironless drivers, which Motorola claims will make your beats come to life. Additionally, the open-ear buds contain spatial audio capabilities, enabling consumers to hear aspects of music and videos they never knew were there.

Moto Buds Loop

(Image credit: Motorola)

Though sleek and stylish, Motorola remains confident in the durability of its first open-ear buds. The post claims the device can withstand the "wear and tear" of daily life as it leverages premium materials for its water repellent design. Motorola says this should aid users who love hitting the gym or going for a stroll in some light rain. Bringing everything together is the Loop's long-standing battery.

The open-ear buds feature a battery that lasts roughly 8 hours on a single full charge. However, if you've got its case handy, the Buds Loop can grab a total of 37 hours from it.

Earbuds are good for talking to, and Motorola says your voice will remain clear, thanks to CrystalTalk AI. The Buds Loop contains a dual-mic system, which captures your voice with "precision" while also "minimizing background noise." AI aids users' voices, but the implementation of Moto AI works to enhance your daily routines. Motorola says when users connect their Buds Loop to their device — say, a Motorola Razr 2025 — they can "trigger Moto AI actions with simple voice commands."

These commands include notification summaries and audio recordings. Smart Connect support is also available for consumers, making it easy to swap sound between Motorola and Lenovo devices "without interruption."

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Moto Buds Loop will be available this summer in "select" countries. Users will be notified of its official pricing closer to launch. What's more, the Buds Loop is prepared to launch in Pantone-curated Trekking Green and a dazzling Pantone-curated French Oak, featuring crystals by Swarovski. Keep in mind, the French Oak option will vary in availability.

Moto Watch Fit

(Image credit: Motorola)

New phone, new earbuds; how about a new watch? Motorola drops the details for its new Watch Fit, a device designed to handle the hustle and bustle of a busy life. Remaining close to Motorola "sleek and fashionable" focus, the Watch Fit delivers a 1.9-inch OLED display that's protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Motorola states the device is equipped with 1,000nits of peak brightness, to ensure you're able to see the important stuff even in broad daylight.

Speaking of daylight, the Watch Fit keeps health and fitness at its core. While the device can "seamlessly integrate with any Android," the Watch Fit tracks workouts and monitors your wellness. The post says the watch offers over 100 sports modes, advanced heart rate tracking, and built-in GPS for walks. If you are out on a run or in the gym, the Watch Fit's IP68 and 5 ATM water resistance ratings ensure dirt and sweat aren't a worry.

When the night comes, the Watch Fit's sleep monitoring software works to improve your sleep by delivering "actionable" insights.

Users can grab the Moto Watch app to track fitness goals and more on their phones. Moreover, the Watch Fit's phone integration makes it so you never have to reach for your phone, as it offers its own set of media controls, photo capture buttons, and more. Powering consumers through their days is a 16-day battery life when fully charged.

The Moto Watch Fit will be available "over the coming weeks;" however, official pricing will surface closer to that date. Users should also get ready to see it in Pantone-curated Trekking Green with the additional option of third-party 22mm bands.