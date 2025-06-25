Going abroad? Never miss a moment with this 79% OFF NordVPN deal — plus score free cash for Prime Day 2025

We don't cover VPNs very often, but if you're hoping to optimize your online security this summer, I have a NordVPN deal that's simply too good to miss. For a limited time, NordVPN is slashing up to 79% off its two-year service plans, dropping the price to as little as $3.39 per month. As if that discount alone wasn't enough, NordVPN will also throw in a free Amazon gift card with a balance of up to $50, depending on the plan you choose.

The best VPN just announced a best-ever deal

NordVPN: Get up to 79% OFF two-year plans, plus free Amazon gift card worth up to $50 Whether you're trying to protect your privacy or simply keep up with your favorite shows while traveling overseas, NordVPN is easily one of the best VPNs in the business. Sign up for one of the two-year plans using the exclusive link below and you'll score up to 79% off your purchase AND a free Amazon gift card.

The best VPNs for Android users protect your data privacy when using public or unsecured Wi-Fi, and they're a great way to get around geo-blocks on streaming services and other sites when traveling. The NordVPN app also offers lightning-fast performance with speeds of up to 6730+ Mbps, plus you'll enjoy ad-blocking, malware protection, and the ability to secure up to ten devices with one single account.

All four of NordVPN's two-year plan options are participating in the exclusive deal linked above, whether you want the no-frills Basic tier or comprehensive Prime plan. The Plus and Complete plans will land you an Amazon gift card worth $20 or $40, respectively, while Prime offers the best value with a $50 gift card and a free subscription to NordProtect.

No matter which service plan you choose, you'll be hooked up with a 30-day money-back guarantee, with no questions asked should you decide to cancel your subscription before the first month is up. Needless to say, if you're looking to sign up for a VPN service before your summer travel plans, this NordVPN is pretty much a no-brainer.