What you need to know

Dbrand’s Cosmic Orange skins bring Apple’s bold hue to devices like the Pixel 10, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and more.

The company playfully trolled Apple while offering laser-cut, color-matched skins for over 100 devices starting at just $25.

From phones to controllers, users can now coordinate their tech in a single striking color.

Apple’s newest color obsession, Cosmic Orange, is now arriving in stores and already sparking a wave of copycats, compliments, and creative spins. The bright, metallic hue debuted with the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, instantly standing out from Apple’s typically conservative “Pro” palette.

Unlike the subtle blues and grays of the past, Cosmic Orange feels loud but refined, a perfect middle ground between playful and premium. Apple switched to anodized aluminum for the new iPhone frames this year, which made richer and more vivid colors like this possible. And if early reactions are any indication, it’s a hit. Units in this new color reportedly sold out within hours.

The trend doesn’t stop with Apple fans. Dbrand has joined in, releasing its own Cosmic Orange skins that match Apple’s color. These skins are available for many devices, including Android phones like the Pixel 10 and Galaxy S25 Ultra, as well as laptops, tablets, handheld consoles, and controllers.

Classic Dbrand humor, serious quality

(Image credit: Dbrand)

In true Dbrand fashion, the company didn’t hold back on the trolling either. “When Tim Cook hand-picked the new Cosmic Orange colorway, he had no idea we'd be ripping it off for a colormatched skin,” the brand wrote on its site. “To be fair, we didn’t think it’d be popular enough to warrant a ripoff. Now that it has, we’re all too happy to turn your Android into a Temu iPhone.”

That mix of humor and confidence matches Dbrand’s usual style. But beyond the jokes, the company puts real effort into its products. The new skins are carefully color-matched and work with over 100 devices. Each one is laser-cut for a precise fit and starts at about $25, so you can add some orange to your tech without paying Apple prices.

If you already have an orange iPhone, this is a chance to coordinate your setup. Now you can match your laptop, console, or tablet with your phone for a seamless look.

No one knows if this orange trend will stick around after the next Apple event, but one thing is certain: the color’s appeal goes beyond branding. It’s about confidence, the kind that makes your phone, laptop, or controller feel a bit more personal.

