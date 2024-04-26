When will my phone get Android 15?

The Android 15 beta program is in full swing, with Google making the public beta build available. While the latest build is much more stable than earlier releases, it still isn't quite ready to be used on a daily driver just yet.

That will change with subsequent builds, and while the Android 15 beta program is limited to Pixels, third-party manufacturers should announce plans to offer the beta on their own devices by mid-May, which is when the beta will kick into high gear. If history is any indication, the stable build should be rolling out sometime in August.

Unlike the last two Android versions, Android 15 has plenty of interesting additions, including a notification cooldown mode, better optimization, ability to record parts of the screen, audio sharing over Bluetooth, and a slate of upgrades around foldables. So let's take a look at what phones will make the switch to Android 15, and when your device is likely to get the update.

Google

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Like previous years, the Android 15 update will hit Pixels ahead of every other device. The beta program is limited to the Pixel series, and if you have a Pixel 6 or above, you can install the Android 15 beta. Obviously, Pixels will get the stable build on the day of release, and this gives Google's phones a distinct advantage.

That said, not all Pixels will upgrade to Android 15, with only the devices released in the last three years eligible to receive the build. Here's the list of Google devices that will get Android 15:

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel 8

Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

While these devices can install the beta right now, I'd advice against it; the build is usable, but it still has connectivity and camera bugs, and it isn't designed to be a daily driver. That may change with the second public beta, and I will update the post once that becomes available in the middle of May.

Samsung

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Samsung continues to be the largest phone manufacturer, and it releases more devices than any other phone brand. Samsung doesn't usually join the beta program at the same time as other manufacturers, instead opting to wait until it can roll out the next iteration of One UI. As the brand uses the stable Android 15 release as the base, that means you'll need to wait at least until August to get your hands on the next version of Android on your Galaxy phone.

Samsung does a great job rolling out the stable update to its flagships in a timely manner, but its mid-range and budget phones don't get the same level of attention, so if you have a Galaxy A device, you'll likely need to wait until Q1 (or even Q2) 2025 to make the switch to Android 15.

These are the Samsung phones that should get the Android 15-based One UI 7 update:

Galaxy S series

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24+

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy Z series

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy A series

Galaxy A14

Galaxy A15

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A24

Galaxy A25

Galaxy A33

Galaxy A34

Galaxy A35

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A54

Galaxy A55

Galaxy A73

Galaxy M series

Galaxy M14

Galaxy M15

Galaxy M33

Galaxy M34

Galaxy M53

Galaxy M54

Galaxy M55

Galaxy F series

Galaxy F14

Galaxy F15

Galaxy F34

Galaxy F54

Samsung tends to prioritize its current devices over others, so it is likely that the beta update will be limited to the Galaxy S24 series when it goes live. Select Galaxy A devices also got beta builds last year, and we'll have to wait and see if the Galaxy A55 joins the list this time around.

As always, the list is a tentative guideline based on Samsung's update guarantee; while all the devices mentioned above should receive Android 15, there's no telling if that will be the case until Samsung confirms it.

OnePlus

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

OnePlus used to do a good job with updates, but it fumbled recent platform updates, leading to device-breaking bugs and lingering connectivity issues. And because the manufacturer uses ColorOS in all but name, it doesn't have much control over when it gets to roll out updates.

These OnePlus phones will be updated to Android 15:

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 10R/10R 150W

OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12R

OnePlus Open

OnePlus Nord 3

OnePlus Nord CE3

OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite

OnePlus continues to just roll out a single update to its Nord N series of devices sold in North America, so even though the Nord N30 launched last year, it won't be updated to Android 15.

Considering how bad OnePlus was at delivering timely updates, I'm not going to share any estimated timelines — this time, I'll wait until my devices get the stable Android 15 update before writing about it. OxygenOS 14 is in a decent state now, but that wasn't the case during the beta — or even the initial stable builds. So if you have a OnePlus phone, I'd suggest waiting and seeing if the stable update has any issues before installing it.

OPPO

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

OPPO is doing a much better job with platform updates in general, and the Find N2 Flip picked up the stable Android 14 update before the end of 2023 — a sizeable achievement. With ColorOS 15 set to debut this year, it is likely we'll see a similar update cadence as last year.

OPPO guarantees four platform updates to its high-end phones, with its mid-range devices getting three updates. These are the OPPO phones that will get the Android 15-based ColorOS 15:

OPPO Find X5

OPPO Find X5 Pro

OPPO Find X6

OPPO Find X6 Pro

OPPO Find X7

OPPO Find X7 Ultra

OPPO Find N2

OPPO Find N3

OPPO Find N2 Flip

OPPO Find N3 Flip

OPPO Reno 9

OPPO Reno 9 Pro

OPPO Reno 9 Pro+

OPPO Reno 10

OPPO Reno 10 Pro

OPPO Reno 11

OPPO Reno 11 Pro

OPPO Reno 11F

OPPO F25 Pro

Vivo

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Similar to OPPO, Vivo is delivering updates at a faster pace than previous years. And in Funtouch OS 14, the Chinese manufacturer has an interface that actually looks modern. Outside of that, Vivo continues to launch a lot of phones, with the V series getting a new model every six months.

As is the case with ColorOS, Vivo is unlikely to roll out an Android 15 build until Funtouch OS 15 is available. That said, these are the Vivo phones that will be updated to Android 15:

Vivo X80

Vivo X80 Pro

Vivo X90

Vivo X90 Pro

Vivo X90 Pro+

Vivo X90s

Vivo X100

Vivo X100 Pro

Vivo X Fold

Vivo X Fold+

Vivo X Fold 2

Vivo X Flip

Vivo V27

Vivo V27 Pro

Vivo V27e

Vivo V29

Vivo V29 Pro

Vivo V29e

Vivo V30

Vivo V30 Pro

As iQOO is basically a Vivo sub-brand, I'm including its devices in the same list:

iQOO 9 Pro

iQOO 10

iQOO 10 Pro

iQOO 10T

iQOO 11

iQOO 11 Pro

iQOO 12

iQOO Neo 7

iQOO Neo 7 Pro

iQOO Neo 8

iQOO Neo 8 Pro

iQOO Neo 9

iQOO Neo 9 Pro

iQOO Z7

iQOO Z7 Pro

iQOO Z7s

iQOO Z8x

Honor

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Honor is making a lot of progress in global markets, and the brand's ability to deliver standout devices like the Magic V2 and Magic 6 Pro have allowed it to distinguish itself against its immediate rivals. While MagicOS 8.0 brings a lot of welcome additions, it still isn't quite as polished as other Chinese interfaces. Honor is instead leaning into AI, and it has a few unique features that are great to use.

Honor doesn't have a beta program as such, and the brand takes its time in rolling out stable updates to its devices. So if you have any of the phones listed below, you'll likely need to wait until Q1 2025 to get Android 15. With that out of the way, these are the Honor phones getting Android 15:

Honor Magic 5

Honor Magic 5 Pro

Honor Magic 5 Lite

Honor Magic 6

Honor Magic 6 Pro

Honor Magic 6 Pro RSR

Honor Magic Vs

Honor Magic V2

Honor Magic V2 RSR

Honor 90

Honor 90 Pro

Honor 90 Lite

Honor X50

Honor X50 Pro

Honor X50 GT

ASUS

ASUS continues to be obstinate when it comes to platform updates, and the brand only guarantees two Android OS updates even though its devices have powerful hardware. This is the biggest drawback of the Zenfone 11 Ultra, an otherwise great device that is hobbled by a shortsighted update policy.

Therefore, there are only six ASUS devices that will make the switch to Android 15, and three of those phones launched in 2024:

ROG Phone 8

ROG Phone 8 Pro

ROG Phone 7

ROG Phone 7 Ultimate

Zenfone 10

Zenfone 11 Ultra

Nothing

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Nothing is a relatively small brand, but it is doing the right things when it comes to software updates. All of the three devices in its portfolio — including the budget Phone 2a — will get three platform updates, and while it isn't quick to roll out updates, the fact that it is delivering the same update guarantee to its budget phone is a big deal.

Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2a

Xiaomi

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Most major phone manufacturers do a great job rolling out timely updates, but that still isn't the case with Xiaomi. In the last three years, Xiaomi phones were the last to receive platform updates, and I don't see that changing in 2024. Like its Chinese rivals, Xiaomi now guarantees four platform updates to its high-end and select mid-range phones, but it doesn't make any promises as to when it will roll out those updates.

This is frustrating if you're using a phone like the Xiaomi 14 Ultra; the device has the best camera package available today, and while the software is fluid and has good customizability, I'm unwilling to bet on the phone picking up Android 15 before the end of the year. As for the update itself, the Xiaomi 12 series and above will switch to Android 15:

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi 14 Pro

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3

Xiaomi 12T

Xiaomi 12T Pro

Xiaomi 13T

Xiaomi 13T Pro

Redmi devices make up an overwhelming majority of Xiaomi's sales, but the brand uses an underhanded tactic where it doesn't launch these devices with the current version of Android. It's this strategy that makes it so hard to recommend a recent Redmi device; the Redmi Note 12 series launched in Q1 2023 with Android 12 out of the box, six months after Android 13 became available. As such, these devices will not be updated to Android 15.

Similarly, the Redmi Note 13 series debuted with Android 13 in February 2024, and this measure is to ensure that the devices don't get updated beyond Android 15. Therefore, the actual list of Redmi devices getting to Android 15 is a tiny minority:

Redmi 12

Redmi Note 12 4G

Redmi Note 12R

Redmi Note 12T Pro

Redmi Note 13

Redmi Note 13 Pro

Redmi Note 13 Pro+

Redmi K70

Redmi K70 Pro

Redmi K70E

POCO is in a similar situation, and last year's X5 and X5 Pro won't get Android 15. These are the POCO devices that will get MIUI 15 based on Android 15:

POCO F5

POCO F5 Pro

POCO X6

POCO X6 Pro

POCO X6 Neo

POCO M6

POCO M6 Pro

POCO C65

Motorola

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Motorola changed its update policy, and the brand now rolls out three platform updates to most of its phones. Of course, that's limited to select mid-range and flagship devices, with its entry-level phones only getting one update. Also, when those updates show up is an altogether different matter — the brand isn't anywhere as fast as its rivals at rolling out version updates.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola Edge 40

Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Motorola Edge 2023

Motorola Edge+ 2023

Motorola Lenovo ThinkPhone

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola Razr 40

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola Moto G54

Motorola Moto G73

Motorola Moto G84

Motorola Moto G Power 2024

Motorola Moto G 2024

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

As always, I'm closely monitoring the progress of Android 15, and will share any details as and when brands officially announce them. Based on previous years, Samsung is likely to kickstart its beta program a few weeks after Google rolls out the stable release, and other brands will follow suit.

Before that though, most major Android vendors will offer a vanilla Android 15 beta build that serves as a good baseline to see all the changes Google has introduced this year. That build should go live around the end of May, when public beta 2 rolls out.

And as for the stable builds, the best Android phones should switch over to Android 15 before the end of the year, but that's contingent on the latter betas being devoid of bugs.