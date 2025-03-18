What you need to know

Samsung has announced the official rollout of One UI 7, which is set to begin on April 7.

The Galaxy S24 series alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 will be the first set of devices to get the Android 15-based operating system.

Older devices like the Galaxy S23 series, S24 FE, S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and tablets like Galaxy Tab S10 and Tab S9 series will be getting the One UI 7 in the coming weeks.

Can we just say, better late than never?

The much-anticipated One UI 7 update of Galaxy devices finally has a launch date. Samsung has announced that the official rollout will begin on April 7.

According to the announcement post, the first set of devices to experience the latest operating system includes the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The company further notes that other eligible devices comprising Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, and the older Galaxy foldables like Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 will be receiving the update gradually in the coming weeks. There are also tablets, which will be receiving the update like the Galaxy Tab S9 and the more recent Galaxy Tab S0 series.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Samsung started rolling out the One UI 7 for devices like the Galaxy S24 series in beta last year. The devices have already received a couple of betas over the past few months. The Galaxy S25 series, however, has been the first set of devices to come with stable Android 15-based One UI 7 out of the box as they launched in January.

Meanwhile, the predecessor models were expected to be getting the official builds around the same time; it appears Samsung has taken its sweet time to roll out the official builds a couple of months later. Also, this is a first from Samsung — a delayed OS roll-out compared to the previous One UI versions.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Regardless, it is encouraging to see the launch date of One UI 7 despite the delays as the betas have showcased some of the interesting features the operating system is bringing to the Galaxy phones — and it is considered the most notable update compared to last year’s version. The first set of changes that Galaxy users can expect with the One UI 7 include a simplified Home Screen, redesigned One UI widgets, and a Lock Screen, which additionally provides customizations.

This new OS will bring the Now Bar, which is powered by Galaxy AI sits on the lock screen, and supports real-time updates for apps like Timers, Google Maps, and Spotify, for example. Other notable AI features comprise AI Select, Writing Assist, Drawing Assist, and Audio Eraser. Google’s Gemini integration is also expected to be another notable improvement with the One UI 7 update.