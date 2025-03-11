What you need to know

A standout improvement in the One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the revamped app continuity feature.

Before, users had to manually set up which apps could switch screens, but One UI 7 simplifies things with three new options for app continuity, giving users more control.

One UI 7 also gives the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s taskbar a much-needed upgrade.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 has jumped into Samsung’s One UI 7 beta program, and it’s already showing off some upgrades designed specifically for its foldable form. The update introduces a few tricks from top-tier foldables like the Pixel Fold to make the experience more seamless.

One of the standout tweaks in the One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a smoother app continuity feature. Sure, the phone already had a basic version that lets apps switch between the main and cover screens, but this update fine-tunes the whole process.

Previously, though, users had to manually set up which apps could switch between the main and cover screens. But with One UI 7, Samsung is making things easier by adding three new options for app continuity, giving users more control, as noted by Jeff Springer on X (via Android Police).

(Image credit: Jeff Springer / X)

The One UI 7 beta kicked off on March 6 for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, rolling out gradually in select regions like India, South Korea, the UK, and the US.

Once you install the One UI 7 beta, you’ll spot three fresh settings for app continuity, such as "Always," "Swipe to continue," and "Never." As the names suggest, "Always" keeps your app moving to the cover screen every time you close the phone, while "Never" stops it completely.

Meanwhile, the "Swipe to continue" option gives you control. It only moves the app to the cover screen if you swipe to confirm, similar to how it works on the OnePlus Open and Pixel Fold. If you don’t swipe in time, the phone just locks.

As shown in Springer’s screenshots, this toggle is tucked away in the Display tab of Settings. Once you turn it on, you can swipe to move apps to the cover screen when you close the phone. The menu does mention that some apps might not work perfectly, but it doesn’t go into details.

A few notable upgrades

One UI 7 also tweaks how the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s taskbar works, fixing a major limitation from One UI 6. Previously, you had to choose between keeping the taskbar always visible or hiding it completely. Now, there’s more flexibility.

With One UI 7, the taskbar also stays visible on the home screen but automatically hides when you open an app. If you need it back, just swipe up from the bottom of the screen, and it pops right up.