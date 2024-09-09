Samsung wants you to move to Google Messages, and it's for the best

What you need to know

Starting with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6, the Samsung Messages app is no longer pre-installed on Samsung devices.

Now, the company appears to be prompting users to switch to Google Messages as their default SMS app.

While the Samsung Messages app is not immediately being discontinued entirely, all signs point to Google Messages being the future messaging app of One UI.

For better or for worse, using a Samsung Galaxy phone has historically meant living with duplicate default apps. Of course, Google includes default versions of its own apps, like the Chrome browser. On top of that, Samsung might include an alternate app as part of its One UI skin for Android, like Samsung Internet. You’ll notice quickly after switching to a Galaxy phone that there are multiple apps for the same function, and this is far less common on other phones.

One example is Samsung Messages, which serves as an SMS app in addition to Google Messages. Originally, Samsung Messages was set as the default for Galaxy devices, but that changed a few years ago. Even after Samsung started shipping Galaxy phones with Google Messages as the default SMS app, the Samsung Messages app was still pre-installed as an alternative. That finally changed this summer, when the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 released without Samsung Messages pre-installed.

That move led many to believe that Samsung was slowly preparing to send its Messages app off into the sunset. While an immediate discontinuation doesn’t seem to be in the cards, Samsung does appear to be moving away from Samsung Messages (via 9to5Google). As noted by users on social media sites, like Reddit, a recent Samsung Messages update is prompting users to switch to Google Messages.

The prompt pushes users to set Google Messages as their default SMS app. If they choose to give Google Messages a try, their Samsung Messages history can be imported to the new default app. However, some users report that syncing hundreds or thousands of messages can be an excruciating process that results in Google Messages slowing to a crawl in the short term.

This push is the latest urging Samsung Messages users to try Google Messages. Some people have been moving to Google Messages on their own accord now that it’s the default messaging app for Galaxy devices and One UI. Additionally, RCS support in Samsung Messages can be hit-or-miss, as it’s carrier-dependent. Compared to the full-fledged RCS support in Google Messages, Samsung Messages is lagging behind. Now that Samsung is clearly moving away from the app, it might not ever catch up.

Between Samsung’s apparent push for Google Messages and Apple’s impending support of RCS, which will work best in Google Messages, there’s good reason to switch. It feels like only a matter of time before Samsung Messages is sunset altogether. For now, it’s worth emphasizing that the app is still kicking and users can still continue to use it.

Why are there so many duplicate apps?

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

I have no stake in the Samsung Messages versus Google Messages debate, since I’m primarily a Pixel user. Even on my Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, I stick with Google Messages as it’s the default. But as a longtime hater of the bloat that typically comes with Samsung’s One UI skin of Android, I’m excited about the possibility of there being one less duplicate application on Galaxy phones.

After testing all kinds of Android phones from all the biggest manufacturers, Samsung delivers the worst software experience, in my opinion. The number of pre-installed, third party apps you’ll find on stock One UI devices is ridiculous — I shouldn’t have to see the Amazon app on my phone unless I choose to install it. When you consider the duplicate apps, like Samsung Calendar and Google Calendar, or Chrome and Samsung Internet, it all adds up to create a bloated experience.

I get why Samsung wants to offer its own versions of default apps. It has an ecosystem to support, and it might just be the most versatile ecosystem out there. You can buy a Samsung phone, tablet, watch, earbuds, laptop, and even washing machine or TV if you choose. However, the ecosystem software shouldn’t hamper the experience of using Galaxy phones as, well, phones. Google makes better versions of many, if not all, of Samsung’s default apps. That makes some of them simply redundant.

Especially of late, Samsung Messages has been a redundant holdover of the early One UI days. Google Messages is better, and Samsung is pushing users away from its own messaging app because it’s for the best. I hope it leads to Samsung Messages being sunset eventually, for simplicity’s sake. Looking broader, I’d love to see Samsung audit its suite of default and pre-installed applications. One UI is the most bloated Android skin out there, but it doesn’t have to be.