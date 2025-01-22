Best Samsung Galaxy S25 screen protectors 2025

You might think that the Samsung Galaxy S25's factory-installed plastic film is enough to protect the display, but that's far from the truth. The phone's 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X has been strengthened by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, but hard falls can still shatter it. That's why you need one of the best Samsung Galaxy S25 screen protectors.

Don't skip out on getting a screen protector. There's no telling when a $15 investment could thwart hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars in screen repair charges. Here are all the best screen guards for the Galaxy S25.

These are the most solid screen protectors for the Galaxy S25

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

LK 2 Pack Samsung Galaxy S25 Screen Protector View at Amazon Best overall For just $15, you get two notch-free tempered glass protectors with an auto-alignment frame, 9H level of hardness, and high touch sensitivity. It also repels dust particles, keeping the screen crystal clear. Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit Screen Protector for Galaxy S25 Check Amazon Best kit Spigen's two-pack includes a comprehensive cleaning and installation kit. Each of the two hardy tempered glass screen protectors has no cutout and boasts oleophobic properties, meaning it repels solids and liquids. Benks GlassWarrior HD Screen Protector for Galaxy S25 $29.99 at Benks Best case-friendly Benks manufactures high-grade cases and screen guards. This 9H tempered glass screen protector has rounded edges for a case-friendly fit, good touch response, and it wards off dirt and fingerprints. Dbrand Prism 2.0 Screen Protector for Galaxy S25 $34.95 at Dbrand Best installation Dbrand might be more famous for skins and cases, but its premium glass screen guards are worth your time too. The Prism 2.0 Screen Protector for the Galaxy S25 is so easy to install that Dbrand calls it "idiot-proof". Mr.Shield 3-Pack Screen Protector For Samsung Galaxy S25 View at Amazon Best cheap Money is the only thing that matters sometimes. If you're low on cash, get the most out of your money with this three-pack. Mr.Shield's Japanese glass is strong and touts 9H hardness. Ferilinso 3 Pack Privacy Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S25 View at Amazon Best privacy If you don't like others peering into your phone, a privacy screen protector like this one puts an end to unwarranted snooping. Ferilinso's set includes three glass protectors, three lens guards, and an installation frame for only $10.

You don't need a lot to be able to afford a great Galaxy S25 screen protector

Screen protectors can be tricky when purchasing. Depending on your phone's in-screen fingerprint reader and the thickness of the screen guard itself, you may or may not have a positive experience. That is why you should only invest in the best Samsung Galaxy S25 screen protectors.

The LK 2 Pack Samsung Galaxy S25 Screen Protector set proves that you don't need to spend a lot to get good quality protection for your S25's display. Many of the editors at Android Central have used this brand and always found it satisfactory. LK includes everything you could need for an at-home installation, which makes this an even better deal at $15.

Searching for big-name brands instead? Both Spigen and Dbrand have excellent reputations. While Spigen's GlasTR EZ Fit Screen Protector is quite affordable, the Prism 2.0 Screen Protector from Dbrand is costly. Unless you have an awful time of it putting on the screen protector yourself, the Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit Screen Protector kit should serve you and your Galaxy S25 well.

After you've picked out a decent screen guard for your phone, be sure to grab one or two of the best Samsung Galaxy S25 cases to protect its body as well.