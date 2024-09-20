One Galaxy S25 feature reportedly isn't getting the upgrade we were hoping for

What you need to know

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus were spotted passing through China's 3C for certification, which highlighted charging strength.

The S25 will seemingly stick with 25W charging while the S25 Plus could see 45W once more.

Both devices had rumored imagery leaks, showcasing potential design changes, such as a thinner design and a tweaked camera array.

Another round of Samsung Galaxy leaks might've peeled back the cover on the charging speeds for two of its upcoming models.

We're still a ways away from a Samsung Galaxy S launch; however, a database listing spotted by 91Mobiles involves the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus (via SamMobile). According to the post, Samsung's base and Plus models appeared in a China Compulsory Certification (3C) for certification, but its listing detailed repetitive charging speeds.

The former was spotted with 25W wired charging while the Galaxy S25 Plus was listed with 45W.

The publication's search also discovered that Samsung may not provide an adapter alongside these devices, which isn't particularly surprising as many phones from Samsung already don't ship with power adapters. The folks at SamMobile add that the devices could support USB PD with PPS (Programmable Power Supply) to regulate its charging temperature.

Samsung has been using the same wired charging speeds for years, and Android Central users found out as long ago as 2019 that Samsung's "45W" chargers barely charge phones any faster than the 25W ones. At best, these phones charge a few minutes faster with a 45W charger, while competitor's phones fully charge in about 30 minutes. Unfortunately, we might be in for the same charging speeds again for another year, but that just means we'll have to look elsewhere for excitement.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

We would say we're surprised by these rumors — but after the Galaxy S25 Ultra leaks, that wouldn't make sense. The upcoming Ultra model was rumored to continue to offer a 5,000mAh capacity and 45W charging.

The Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus were recently walking the rumored runway as a series of renders surfaced. The base model's images showed it could offer a near-identical design to its predecessor; however, its vertical camera array could feature all-black rings around the lenses. A 6.2-inch display will likely welcome users like last year, but the phone might be slightly thinner.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The S25 Plus' alleged renderings showed a similar vibe with its rear camera array and the black rings like the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Samsung could also make the device moderately thinner than its S24 variant, indicative of its shift toward a thin phone era.

Outside of specs, it seems Samsung is interested in plugging more of Google's AI software into its Galaxy S25 series. During an interview with Samsung's executive director of systems, Cho Cheol-min, it was revealed that the two companies were in talks to "evolve" the on-device AI of the S25.

The talks reportedly mentioned a "Gemini Nano 2" and that it might hit the next flagship trio.