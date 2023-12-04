The OnePlus 12 gets a huge battery and very fast charging

What you need to know

OnePlus is gearing up to announce its latest flagship, the OnePlus 12.

The company revealed that the phone will have a 5400mAh battery and 100W wired charging.

After skipping wireless charging on the OnePlus 11, the OnePlus 12 will have 50W wireless charging.

The phone will be fully unveiled on December 5, with a global launch expected in early 2024.

The OnePlus 12 is about to launch in China, but ahead of the big reveal, the company has revealed the battery and charging specs of the phone, which look quite impressive.

According to the OnePlus Weibo account, the phone will feature a massive 5400mAh battery, which is larger than the batteries found in many of the flagship Android phones on the market. For example, the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Pixel 8 Pro have 5000mAh and 5050mAh, respectively, meaning the OnePlus 12 likely has significant battery gains over the two phones.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Of course, that large battery will have to power a 2K OLED display with a max brightness of 4500 nits, nearly double that of the Pixel 8 Pro, so we'll have to see how the battery holds up.

As for charging, the OnePlus 12 supports 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, both of which should top up the phone in 26 and 55 minutes, respectively. After ditching wireless charging on the still impressive OnePlus 11, it's nice to see the feature make a comeback for its successor.

Finally, OnePlus announced that the phone will have an IP65 water and dust resistance rating. That's pretty decent as far as dust resistance goes, but the water resistance falls short when compared to the best Android phones, as the "5" indicates that you probably won't get away with submersing the phone underwater, but it should still be able to handle getting wet.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Aside from that, we can expect a Hasselblad camera system, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and up to 24GB of RAM.

The OnePlus 12 officially launches in China on December 5, so we should have full details after the launch kicks off at 1:30 am ET / 6:30 am GMT.