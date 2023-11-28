OnePlus 12 to bring notable camera improvements, wireless charging

What you need to know

OnePlus 12 camera specs unveiled ahead of the launch.

The device will debut the Sony LYT-808 sensor, a 50MP camera, for the first time.

It will also feature a 64MP periscopic and 48MP super wide-angle lenses.

The company confirms wireless charging, 24GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage.

The OnePlus 12 launch is just around the corner, and the company has recently shared what its next flagship looks like. Now, OnePlus’ Li JieLouis has confirmed all the camera specs for the OnePlus 12, which is all set to be unveiled in China in early December.

The OnePlus 12 is a special phone for the handset maker because its launch marks the company’s ten-year journey in introducing its best Android phones every year. Ahead of the launch, the company’s China president, Li JieLouis, has revealed what to expect from the rear cameras, which come in a new shiny visor this year.

(Image credit: Li JieLouis/ via Weibo)

We are already aware that the camera system on the OnePlus 12 is likely similar to the company’s foldable phone, the OnePlus Open. It will have Sony’s LYT series camera like the foldable, featuring a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary sensor, aided by a 64MP periscopic lens and a Sony IMX581 48MP super wide angle lens.

JieLouis has shared several promising camera samples from the OnePlus 12’s system on his Weibo account. The samples include shots from all three sensors, which are further fine-tuned by Hasselblad, similar to the OnePlus 11. The predecessor had an incredible design and some great cameras, and the OnePlus 12 appears to be showcasing significant upgrades over the OnePlus 11.

Aside from the known camera specs, other notable improvements coming with the OnePlus 12 include the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a “2K Oriental Screen” made by BOE that will also be featured in the OnePlus Ace 3, and the company’s rain water touch display technology. JieLouis also confirms that the phone will feature the return of wireless charging, something that was surprisingly absent from the OnePlus 11.

It will also have up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. We expect the OnePlus 12 to feature a 5400mAh battery backed by fast wired charging.

The launch isn’t far away as it will be unveiled in China first on December 5. New reports hint at a possible global launch geared towards January 24 in several regions, including India, the U.K., and the U.S.