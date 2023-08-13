The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro display can handle rainy days better than most

What you need to know

OnePlus China President shared new details of the Ace 2 Pro display.

The device will feature an interesting display technology, allowing it to be used more reliably with wet hands.

The side-by-side comparison with the iPhone by Li JieLouis shows how it works in such cases.

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is launching in China next week, and the device has been making headlines lately as it is one of the first phones to feature a whopping 24GB of RAM. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus China president Li JieLouis has been sharing interesting details about the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, with the latest tidbit focusing on the display.

In his latest Weibo post, JieLouis mentions the display prowess of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro. It will apparently handle wet scenarios better, such as using the phone effectively when it rains or when a user has the urge to use it immediately after a hand wash. JieLouis expressed his amazement after OnePlus' R&D implemented this technology dubbed "Rain Water Touch" (Chinese translated).

He has further shared a comparison video between OnePlus Ace 2 Pro and what appears to be an iPhone 14 Pro series device. It involves an artificial rainfall scenario wherein both phones are put to the test, showcasing the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro's flawless input with wet hands. In contrast, the showcased iPhone struggled in a few cases.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Beyond that, the Ace 2 Pro is expected to ship with flagship-grade specifications, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to take on the best Android phones, 1TB of storage, and more RAM than any smartphone really needs.

In other Weibo posts, JieLouis has also mentioned that the device will equip Bluetooth 5.3, IR blaster, dual-frequency GPS, and NFC. For authentication, it utilizes an optical fingerprint sensor.

We will learn more about the device when it's unveiled on August 16 in China.