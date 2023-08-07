OnePlus Ace 2 Pro with 24GB RAM is set to launch on August 16

What you need to know

OnePlus China President confirms the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro launch in China.

The device will offer 24GB RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.

The other expected specifications include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and a 5000mAh (or more) battery.

We first heard about the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, an upcoming handset from the company, through a spec leak in July hinting at a whopping 24GB of RAM. The device falls under the OnePlus Ace series, which is generally confined to China, and is now confirmed to launch on August 16.

OnePlus and its China president Li JieLouis have started teasing the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro through their Weibo accounts, revealing the launch date next to some specifications we could expect from the next Ace series device.

(Image credit: Li JieLouis/ via Weibo)

Going by the teased images, it is safe to assume that the device will be on the likes of the flagship OnePlus 11 in terms of design, including the circular camera visor. JieLouis also confirmed that the device would indeed feature up to 24GB of RAM, the first handset to have that capacity from OnePlus.

Official ✅OnePlus Ace 2 Pro launching on 16 August, 2023, in China.rumoured specifications📱 6.7 1.5K OLED display120Hz refresh rate🔳 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 - 3.2GHzAdreno 740 GPULPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.0 storage🍭 Android 13📸 50MP IMX890+8MP+2MP📷 16MP front camera🔋… pic.twitter.com/UDuVp1wsQhAugust 7, 2023 See more

According to reliable tipster Abhishek Yadav, other interesting specifications we can expect on the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro include a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is likely to compete against the likes of the best Android phones by featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC coupled with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of faster UFS 4.0 storage.

(Image credit: Li JieLouis/ via Weibo)

Following in the OnePlus 11 footsteps, the camera housing will likely incorporate a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor aided by an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro/depth sensor. On the front, it will feature a 16MP selfie shooter. The rumored battery capacity could be 5000mAh or 5500mAh, coupled with OnePlus' 100W fast charging support. Other details of the device could include Android 13, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a dual stereo speaker system.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro sounds and looks promising, especially if it ends up being repackaged as a OnePlus 11T in other regions like India. Usually, the OnePlus T series launch later in the year, but given the OnePlus Open and OnePlus 12 expected later this year, a potential OnePlus 11T could launch sooner than later.