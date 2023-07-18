OnePlus might launch a phone with 24GB of RAM, because why not

Most phones these days have 8GB of RAM as standard, and if you're using a flagship like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, you get 12GB of memory. Chinese manufacturers tend to offer devices with 16GB of RAM, with the likes of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra and OnePlus 11 featuring more RAM than you'll actually end up using.

If a new leak out of China (via GizChina) is to be believed, 24GB of RAM could soon be the standard on flagship devices. The device will be called the Ace 2 Pro, and it is touted to feature a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh, Sony IMX890 camera module, and 24GB of RAM along with 1TB of storage. Similar to other high-end phones of 2023, the device is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Now, while OnePlus hasn't launched devices in the Ace series outside China, they inevitably make their way to other markets rebadged in the numbered series or the India-focused R series. OnePlus tweaked its formula this year, eschewing the usual dual-flagship release cycle and instead rolling out just the OnePlus 11, and it's entirely possible the upcoming phone with 24GB of RAM could be sold as the OnePlus 11T and launch sometime in the fall.

Obviously, this is all conjecture at the moment, and OnePlus could choose to limit the 24GB variant to its home market — if it decides to launch it at all. That said, I don't see the point of having that much RAM on a phone; there really isn't much utility out of it. I can't even recall the last phone I used that was limited because of inadequate RAM — it just hasn't been a factor. I am excited to see the 1TB storage option; that has a more tangible benefit to my own use case.

Anyway, I'll have more details to share on the Ace 2 Pro as it becomes available, and if history is any indication, we may be seeing an onslaught of phones with 24GB RAM modules.