Apple iPhone 14 Pro review: A dynamic upgrade

The iPhone 14 Pro is packed full of interesting upgrades. The cutout at the front is smaller than previous generations, and the Dynamic Island makes engaging with notifications that much more interactive. The A16 Bionic is the fastest mobile platform around, the new 48MP camera at the back takes phenomenal photos, and the new OLED screen enables an always-on mode for the first time. You're still limited to the Lightning port, and there's no SIM slot in the U.S., but on the whole, the iPhone 14 Pro ticks all the right boxes.

Apple marches to the beat of its own drum; it introduces hardware features when it sees fit and doesn't feel inclined to play the specs game with its Android counterparts. That's one of the reasons why iPhones usually take so long to get features that are a mainstay on Android — wireless charging, widgets, and high refresh screens come to mind.

That situation is unchanged in 2022; the iPhone 14 Pro introduces a new feature that has been present on Android for six years: an always-on screen. But as is the case with everything Apple does, the implementation is different from that of most Android phones. That's not all either; the iPhone 14 Pro has a smaller cutout for Face ID dubbed Dynamic Island, a brighter OLED screen, a new crash detection feature, and an Emergency SOS mode that uses geosynchronous satellites to deliver messages in areas where there's no cellular service.

There's also a new 48MP camera at the back with a new software processing engine, and Apple is introducing the A16 Bionic, its latest mobile platform. The iPhone 14 Pro has a lot to offer, so let's dive in and find out how these features hold in real-world use.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro: Pricing and availability

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Apple introduced the iPhone 14 Pro on September 7, and the phone went on sale globally from September 16. You'll find plenty of trade-in deals for carriers in the U.S., and the unlocked model starts off at $999 — the same as its predecessor. While that's true in the U.S., the phone is costlier by an average of $130 in other countries.

The iPhone 14 Pro is available in four colors and storage options, and this is what you'll have to pay to get your hands on the device in various global markets:

iPhone 14 Pro (128GB): $999 / £1,099 / €1,299 / ₹129,900

$999 / £1,099 / €1,299 / ₹129,900 iPhone 14 Pro (256GB): $1,099 / £1,209 / €1,429 / ₹139,900

$1,099 / £1,209 / €1,429 / ₹139,900 iPhone 14 Pro (512GB): $1,299 / £1,429 / €1,689 / ₹159,900

$1,299 / £1,429 / €1,689 / ₹159,900 iPhone 14 Pro (1TB): $1,499 / £1,649 / €1,949 / ₹179,900

Like previous years, the iPhone 14 Pro continues to be incredibly costly in India, with the base 128GB model debuting for ₹129,900 ($1,591) — $92 more than what the 1TB variant costs in the U.S.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro: Design

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Apple isn't known for making changes to its design language, so the iPhone 14 Pro looks nearly unchanged from its predecessor from the back. You get the same camera housing with large rings around the three modules, a similar matte finish over the glass back, and the same flat sides.

The overall design aesthetic hasn't altered, but the smaller notch is a welcome addition.

This design holds up much better on the smaller iPhone 14 Pro than the iPhone 13 Pro Max that I used last year; the smaller size makes it less unwieldy and easier to hold and use. The device is available in four color options — silver, gold, purple, and black — and although the purple variant looks interesting, the color choices aren't as bold as the standard iPhone 14 and 14 Plus.

While the design at the back is the same, the same isn't true up front; the notch has made way for a smaller cutout that doesn't look as ungainly. In fact, there are two cutouts now — a pill-sized cutout that houses the requisite hardware for Face ID and a round one for the front camera — but you won't notice this in daily use as the pixels in the middle are blackened to create a seamless cutout dubbed Dynamic Island.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central ) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central ) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central ) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central ) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central ) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central ) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central )

Most brands would have just left it at that, but not Apple; it turned the cutout into an interactive element that surfaces alerts, notifications, and so much more. It is a brilliant way to turn unused real estate into something actionable and works well in daily use. The feature essentially serves as a way to show relevant information without having to leave the home screen.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

So if you set a timer, the countdown is shown directly on the Dynamic Island when you go back to the home screen, so you don't need to pull up the app to see this information. A long press on the card will turn it into a pop-up that contains additional options; in this case, pausing the timer.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

That's just one use case; there are plenty of areas where the Dynamic Island makes a difference in daily use, and if two activities use the island, the second is minimized to an icon that sits to the right. The island also serves alerts for everything from calls, Face ID, battery and charging alerts, Bluetooth pairing requests, NFC payments, and more.

The one thing I would have changed is the long press action. By default, pressing on a card in Dynamic Island will pull up the app, while you need to press and hold to get the pop-up options — this should have been the other way around.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central ) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central )

Rounding out the design, the iPhone 14 Pro is still made out of stainless steel, and it has a nice heft and good weight distribution. One change with this generation is that the device doesn't come with a SIM card slot in the U.S., with eSIM being the only option. Thankfully, that isn't the case in other countries, and while eSIM use is gaining more ground — and will take off now that Apple is onboard — I'm not a fan of the move. Going this route makes it easier to lock devices to a particular region in the future.

One area where things should have changed is the Lightning port. While iPads like the iPad air M1 and MacBooks now use USB-C as standard, the iPhone 14 Pro still relies on the Lightning port to charge. I don't understand why iPhones still use this port, but that should change next year. Finally, the iPhone 14 Pro has the latest glass protection and comes with IP68 dust and water resistance as standard.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro: Screen

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The iPhone 14 Pro has a 6.1-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 2556 x 1179, 120Hz refresh, and HDR10 alongside Dolby Vision. The screen goes up to 1000 nits in daily use and can hit up to 2000 nits in auto mode under direct sunlight. In short, there are absolutely no issues with brightness levels, and the panel itself is among the best you'll find today.

This is among the best OLED panels around, and while we finally get an always-on mode, it isn't quite useful.

The screen has True Tone tech that automatically adjusts color balance based on ambient light, and it has excellent contrast and color accuracy. It is particularly well-suited for streaming videos and playing games, and the stereo sound also makes a big difference. There's LTPO tech to automatically scale refresh according to on-screen content, with the phone able to go from 120Hz all the way down to 10Hz.

But that's not all; the screen can now hit 1Hz when using the always-on mode, a feature that's finally making its way to iPhones. In characteristic Apple fashion, it isn't like the usual always-on mode that you get on Samsung or Google phones, where you just get the clock face and icons for unread notifications. On the iPhone 14 Pro, the entire screen — including the background — is visible, with the only difference being that the brightness is lowered.

I usually stream music over Spotify while working, and it was just distracting to have the full album art on the screen in always-on mode. There isn't much in the way of customizability either — you're looking at an on or off situation. I'm not a big fan of how the feature works, and I turned it off after a few days.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro: Performance

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

With every new iPhone launch comes a new generation of Apple silicon, and that's no different with the iPhone 14 Pro. The phone is powered by the A16 Bionic and includes six CPU cores, five GPU cores, a new neural engine, and Qualcomm's X65 5G modem. Like the Dimensity 9000 and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the A16 Bionic is fabricated at TSMC's 4nm node and delivers decent efficiency gains over the A15 Bionic.

Category iPhone 14 Pro OS iOS 16 Display 6.1-inch XDR OLED (2556x1179), 1 - 120Hz, 2000 nits max brightness, HDR10, Dolby Vision, Ceramic Shield Chipset Apple A16 Bionic, 2 x 3.46GHz Everest + 4 x 2.0GHz Sawtooth cores, 5-core GPU, 4nm RAM 6GB Storage 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB Rear camera 1 48MP f/1.8, 1.22um pixels, sensor-shift OIS Rear camera 2 12MP f/2.2 wide-angle, 1.4um pixels, 120-degree FoV Rear camera 3 12MP f/2.8 telephoto, OIS, 3x optical zoom Front camera 12 MP f/1.9 autofocus, 4K at 60fps video Connectivity Global 5G bands, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, UWB, Emergency SOS (NA) Ingress Protection IP68 dust and water resistance, 6 meters for 30 minutes Security Face ID Audio Stereo sound, Lightning jack Battery 3200mAh battery, 20W wired charging, 15W MagSafe Dimensions 147.5 x 71.5 x 7.9mm, 206g

There isn't much missing here, with the iPhone 14 Pro featuring Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity alongside global 5G bands. The vibration motor continues to be fantastic and is on par with the best Android phones. The base variant starts at 128GB, and you can get up to a 1TB storage option with the Pro models.

With the A16 Bionic based on a new node, let's take a look at how the iPhone 14 Pro holds up in synthetic workloads against the A15 Bionic and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. I'm using the ASUS Zenfone 9 to test the 8+ Gen 1 as it has the most consistent scores out of all the phones I used, featuring Qualcomm's latest platform.

Category iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max ASUS Zenfone 9 CrossMark (Overall) 1328 1171 1008 Productivity 1299 1170 967 Creativity 1517 1292 1042 Responsiveness 950 875 1036 Geekbench 5.1 (single-core) 1882 1729 1311 Geekbench 5.1 (multi-core) 5400 4717 4286 3DMark Wild Life Extreme (score) 3371 2842 2801 3DMark Wild Life Extreme (FPS) 20.2 17.2 16.75

Apple already led the way for single-core workloads with the A15 Bionic, and the A16 extends that lead by a considerable margin. There's a massive 30% gulf between the 8+ Gen 1 and the A16 in the single-core Geekbench test, and it pulls ahead of the A15 by 9%.

The A16 Bionic has a 20% uptick in multi-core scores against the 8+ Gen 1, and it is the first mobile platform to hit the 5,000 mark in Geekbench. It will be interesting to see what Qualcomm does next year, but it's unlikely to be able to offset that huge differential.

In the same vein, the A16 excels at 3DMark, delivering the best scores out of any phone I've tested so far. As you can imagine, there are no slowdowns when using the iPhone 14 Pro. The phone feels incredibly fluid in daily use and holds up just as well for demanding games, and overheating wasn't an issue, even during extended gaming sessions.

There have been some instances of iPhone 14 Pro units overheating or lagging in daily use, but that hasn't been the case with my device, and the iOS 16.0.2 build should fix those problems.

Just like its predecessors, the iPhone 14 Pro continues to lead the way for mobile performance.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro: Battery life

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The iPhone 14 Pro has a slightly larger 3200mAh battery, and when combined with the efficiency gains with the A16 Bionic, that should have led to better battery longevity. However, that's not the case in daily use. The phone manages to last a full day without any issues, but you will need to plug it in at night.

There is a larger battery here, but you won't notice any tangible gains.

With the best Android phones making huge gains in this area over the last 12 months — the Galaxy S22 Ultra manages to go well over a day without breaking a sweat — the iPhone is on the backfoot here.

Of course, that's with the always-on mode enabled. You can turn off the feature to eke out a little more battery life, and that could ultimately prove to be the difference between getting to the end of the day with a 10% charge left over and the phone switching off.

You won't find a charger in the box, and the charging tech itself hasn't changed this year. The iPhone 14 Pro still charges at a sedate 20W over the Lightning port and 15W via MagSafe. It takes just over 30 minutes to get a 50% charge, but a full charge takes 105 minutes — this isn't a phone that you can easily top up in the middle of the day.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro: Cameras

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Camera is a big area of focus this year, and while the iPhone 14 Pro uses three cameras at the back as last year, it is touting new sensors. The highlight here is the 48MP f/1.78 main camera with 1.22um pixels and second-gen sensor-shift OIS, and it is joined by a 12MP f/2.2 wide-angle lens and a 12MP f/2.8 telephoto with OIS that delivers 3x optical zoom.

Thanks to the Photonic Engine and a new 48MP camera, the iPhone 14 Pro takes fantastic photos.

The 48MP lens uses four-to-one pixel binning to produce 12MP shots, and there is the option to shoot full-res 48MP photos, and the main camera is now used to shoot at 2x mode thanks to the increased resolution. There's a 12MP camera up front, and it has autofocus.

One thing that iPhones absolutely nail is video recording, and that's no different with the iPhone 14 Pro. All three cameras at the back can shoot 4K video at 60fps and work with Dolby Vision, and the Cinematic Mode that debuted last year now goes up to 4K at 30fps (it was limited to 24fps) and now works with the front camera as well. There's better stabilization tech across the board and a new Action Mode that is ideally suited for recording scenes with a lot of motion.

The camera interface itself hasn't changed, and you get the shooting modes laid out in a ribbon at the bottom and toggles for the various lenses, flash, live preview, and timer. There's a macro mode that relies on the wide-angle lens and automatically kicks in when you're close to a subject.