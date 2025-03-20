Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Features or form factor?

Google Pixel 9a Check Amazon A battery champ midranger The Google Pixel 9a represents a departure from Google's typical Pixel design language, with no camera bar and an almost flush bump. This tweak allows the Pixel 9a to sport a 5,100mAh battery capacity for over 100 hours of battery life with Extreme Battery Saver enabled. Throw in a Tensor G4 processor and a new camera system, and the Pixel 9a looks like it could be a hit. For Tensor G4 processor for faster performance and AI smarts

Why do smartphones have odd camera bumps when they could just have a larger battery and a flat back instead? That's the question that Google seems to answer with the Google Pixel 9a, a midranger with a 5,100mAh battery capacity and a uniform 8.9mm thickness. In some ways, Apple's latest midrange offering — the iPhone 16e — is the polar opposite of the Pixel 9a. So, how do they compare?

While some will prefer the 6.1-inch compact form factor of the iPhone 16e compared to the 6.3-inch Pixel 9a, that's where the advantages start and end. It starts at $599, putting it above the sub-$500 midrange Pixel. And despite costing less, the Google Pixel 9a seems to offer a lot more features. Let's break down the pros and cons of purchasing each just-released smartphone.

Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Design and display

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

One thing I've always loved about Pixel phones is how identifiable they are, largely thanks to the unique camera bar. It's been a part of Pixel design language for multiple generations now, but it goes to the wayside with the Google Pixel 9a. Instead, the Pixel 9a has a nearly flat composite plastic back with a slight bump for the camera lenses. The dual-camera system is positioned asymmetrically on the left side of the rear case.

It's an interesting look, likely designed to maximize internal space. However, it results in the Pixel 9a losing some of its character, and some Pixel fans might not like it. The side rails of the device use a satin metal finish, and there's a Gorilla Glass 3 covering on the front. The entire phone is protected with an IP68 dust and water-resistance rating.

In terms of size, the Pixel 9a measures 154.7mm x 73.3mm x 8.9mm, which is technically the same thickness as the Pixel 8a. It's important to remember that unlike the Pixel 8a, the new Pixel 9a is nearly 8.9mm thick at every point due to the lack of a camera bar. It's on the heavier side, too, weighing 185.9 grams.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Apple's iPhone 16e is similarly minimalistic, with a rectangular design and curved corners joined by a singular rear camera. While it does have a camera bump, it's still smaller than the Pixel 9a in every way. The iPhone 16e measures 146.7mm x 71.5mm x 7.80mm and weighs just 167 grams. This will make the iPhone 16e feel notably more compact and lightweight than the Pixel 9a, which will be preferred by some.

The iPhone 16e also arguably features more premium materials, with a glass back and aluminum side rails.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Looking past the large bezels, the Pixel 9a has a few key display advantages. It's larger, with a 6.3-inch pOLED panel that can switch between 60Hz and 120Hz as needed. It also has a 1080 x 2424 resolution and an impressive 2,700-nit peak brightness rating. All told, with all that and HDR support, the Google Pixel 9a should look great in most situations.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16e is objectively using dated display technology. It finally uses an OLED display but is still limited to 60Hz refresh rates. The brightness isn't great either, with a 1,200-nit peak brightness rating. Unlike newer iPhones, the iPhone 16e doesn't have a Dynamic Island and instead uses a fairly large notch. It looks gargantuan compared to the small hole-punch cutout on the Pixel 9a.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

As a whole, the iPhone 16e has the clear advantage of being smaller and lighter than the Pixel 9a. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 9a seems to use its extra space wisely with a better display than its Apple competitor.

Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Hardware and specs

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Both the Google Pixel 9a and iPhone 16e make sacrifices to hit their lower price points, but which is the more complete package?

The two phones are very similar in terms of their processor, with the Pixel 9a using the Tensor G4 chip and the iPhone 16e using the A18 chip. While the Tensor G4 processor is a worse performer than Apple's top chip, the A18 system-on-a-chip (SoC) in the iPhone 16e is a binned version with one fewer graphics core.

By comparison, the Tensor G4 in the Pixel 9a is the same one found throughout the rest of the Pixel 9 series. The Apple A18 SoC could still perform better in benchmarks, but both devices will be capable of daily use. The Tensor G4 chip helps the Pixel 9a secure the software advantage with tons of Google AI and Gemini features. On top of that, the Pixel 9a gets seven years of full OS upgrades and feature drops.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Google Pixel 9a iPhone 16e Processor Google Tensor G4 Apple A18 Display 6.3-inch Actua pOLED display, 1080 x 2424 resolution, 120Hz, 2700 nits peak brightness 6.1-inch OLED, 2532 x 1170 resolution, 60Hz, 1,200 nits peak brightness Operating System Android 15 iOS 18 Memory 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery 5,100 mAh 26 hours of video playback (exact mAh unknown) Charging 23W wired, Qi wireless charging 20W wired, Qi wireless charging Rear camera(s) 48 MP wide camera, 13MP ultrawide camera 48MP single camera Front camera 13MP front camera 12MP front camera Durability IP68, Gorilla Glass 3 IP68, Ceramic Shield Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, Peony White, Black Weight 185.9 grams 167 grams Dimensions 154.7mm x 73.3mm x 8.9mm 146.7mm x 71.5mm x 7.80mm

Both phones are expected to be battery champions, but the Pixel 9a is almost certainly the winner in capacity. It now sports a 5,100mAh battery that can last up to 100 hours with Extreme Battery Saver enabled, according to Google. Apple says the iPhone 16e can go for 26 hours of video playback but doesn't share the exact capacity. Due to the iPhone 16e using Apple's first C1 cellular modem, battery life is expected to be better than iPhones with Qualcomm modems.

Neither midranger has excellent charging speeds. Oddly, the iPhone 16e doesn't even support MagSafe or Qi2, meaning it is limited to slow Qi wireless charging with no magnetic alignment. The Google Pixel 9a similarly doesn't support Qi2 and tops out at just 23W wired charging speeds.

Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Cameras

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Apple markets the iPhone 16e's singular rear camera as a "do-it-all" sensor that can mimic a main, telephoto, and ultrawide camera. Is that really the case? The 48MP single camera has a f/1.6 aperture and can take 2x zoom photos at optical quality with sensor crop. Anything beyond that, though, and you're using lossy digital zoom. As such, this camera might leave something to be desired for those who enjoy dedicated ultrawide and telephoto lenses.

On the front, the iPhone 16e provides a 12MP, f/1.9 camera that will be more than capable for all your selfie and video recording needs. It can even shoot 4K video at up to 60FPS, for instance.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Google uses two camera lenses on the Pixel 9a: a 48 MP wide camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. Like the iPhone 16e, the Pixel 9a doesn't have a true telephoto camera and instead uses "Super Res Zoom" to enhance the digital zoom quality up to 8x. Beyond that, the smartphone falls back to digital zoom. Unlike the iPhone 16e, the Pixel 9a's dedicated ultrawide lens will let users take shots with a wider field of view.

The front-facing camera is a 13MP, f/2.2 lens with a 96.1-degree field of view. Notably, the Pixel 9a supports more advanced camera features than ever, including Astrophotography support for the first time.

Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which one should you buy?

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Google's redesign of the Pixel 9a is somewhat controversial, and not everyone is going to like the new design. Setting that aside for a minute, it's impressive how many features Google managed to cram into a phone at this price point. At a time when Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus are all selling new midrangers above the $500 threshold, Google is keeping the Pixel A-series phone just under it. That's an advantage that neither the OnePlus 13R nor the iPhone 16e have.

With that being said, the Pixel 9a is over a millimeter thicker than the iPhone 16e. It's bigger by every dimension, too. For the person that considers iOS an essential feature and prefers a compact phone, the iPhone 16e could be worth considering.

