How fast is the Google Pixel 9a charging speed?

Google Pixel 9a charging speed, battery, and more

Following an incessant barrage of leaks over the past couple of months, the Google Pixel 9a is finally here. As the latest and the most affordable member of the Pixel 9 family, the phone brings a number of improvements and upgrades over its predecessor.

But while all that's great, among the most noteworthy upgrades is the inclusion of a 5,100mAh battery, which is a whole lot better than the 4,492mAh battery of the previous-gen model. Google claims a battery life of up to 30 hours (according to internal testing), but the real question is, how fast can you charge it once it runs out of juice?

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

The Google Pixel 9a supports up to 23W wired charging, which is certainly better than the 18W speed of the previous-gen Pixel 8a. However, considering that a two-year-old budget phone like the OnePlus Nord N30 5G comes with 50W wired charging, we can't help but feel Google should've done better.

Oh, and that's not all! If you need the Pixel 9a to charge at 23W, you need to pair it with Google's 45W USB-C wall charger. And as expected, you'd have to buy that separately. Apart from that, the phone also supports 7.5W wireless charging. Sure, it's super slow, but at least it's there.

Even with its somewhat uninspiring charging speeds, we have no doubt the Pixel 9a is going to end up being one of the best cheap Android phones available out there. It comes with class-leading cameras, a fresh design, feature-laden software having all sorts of AI-powered goodness, and, of course, seven years of major OS and security updates. It's a well-rounded smartphone that ticks almost all the right boxes, as long as you don't mind waiting a while for it to juice up.

