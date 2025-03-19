Does the Google Pixel 9a support Qi2 wireless charging? Best answer: No, the Google Pixel 9a does not support Qi2 wireless charging. It is, however, Qi-certified and supports slower wireless charging in general. But you won't be able to enjoy the faster and more convenient new Qi2 standard, based on Apple's MagSafe, if you choose to wirelessly recharge this new phone.

Keeping the new Google Pixel 9a charged up

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

The Google Pixel 9a is an exciting new affordable device in the line that offers enticing premium features despite its lower price tag. When it comes to power, the phone, which has a 6.3-inch Actua display, is equipped with a 5,100mAh battery, the biggest battery in a Pixel phone to date. With this, you’ll get 30 or more hours of battery life per charge: that’s more than a day! You can even extend this to up to 100 hours or an impressive four days using the Extreme Battery Saver mode.

Along with support with Qi wireless charging at a rate of 7.5W with a compatible Qi charger, the Google Pixel 9a also supports fast wired charging, so you can be back up and running in no time when you’re in the red. For the fastest wired charging, which is up to 23W, you’ll need Google’s 45W USB-C charger plugged directly into a wall adapter. That adapter is sold separately.

Nonetheless, this is great news for those who want to leverage all the fantastic power-hungry features of the phone, including the Google Tensor G4 chip, 8GB RAM, up to 2,700 nits peak brightness, HDR support, great rear, wide, ultra-wide, and front cameras, AI tools, including photo and video editing tools, a great mobile gaming experience, and more.

Google is not alone in failing to include Qi2 wireless charging in the Pixel 9a: there are few phones that truly support this new charging standard to date. With all of its other fantastic features, however, the Google Pixel 9a is likely to usurp its predecessor, the Google Pixel 8a, as the best overall cheap Android phone on the market.

What is Qi2 wireless charging?

Qi2 wireless charging is the latest charging protocol set by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), announced late in 2023. The open wireless charging standard is based on Apple’s MagSafe technology and consists of a ring of magnets that make it easier to align your device on a wireless charging surface. The result in faster charging speeds of up to 15 watts as well as more efficient charging, overall.

Note that Qi2 wireless chargers are backward compatible with Qi, so you would still be able to recharge the Google Pixel 9a on a Qi2 wireless charger or charging surface. It just wouldn’t charge at the fastest speed, continuing to charge at a rate of 7.5W.

Currently, there are only a handful of smartphones that support Qi2 charging, including the latest iPhones. The Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones are technically “Qi2 Ready,” able to charge wirelessly up to 15W. But they don’t have magnets inside, so you’d still need a compatible case to mount them properly. The OnePlus 13 also supports magnetic charging via a case but does not support the Qi2 standard.