The Galaxy S25 might introduce a game-changing feature for smoother gameplay

What you need to know

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 series is tipped to employ a new game assist feature.

The assist may be backed by Qualcomm's AFME 2.0 tech, which would upscale current 60Hz games and enable them to be played in 120Hz.

It will also include performance optimization in gameplay by drawing less power.

The Galaxy S25 series is just a few months away, and with all the leaks, renders, and benchmarks popping up, we’re starting to get a clearer picture of what to expect—especially when it comes to gaming features.

The latest information from tipster Jukanlosreve on X (via SamMobile) indicates that Samsung is working on a new game mode. According to a screenshot, this feature is likely to launch with the Galaxy S25 series and One UI 7, appearing as a toggle under the Game Assist section.

(Image credit: X user @Jukanlosreve)

The screenshot's description notes that the new feature aims to provide "a more enjoyable gameplay experience." This means that gameplay with the feature turned on will upscale the game experience, which translates to upscaling up to 120Hz for games otherwise limited to 60Hz.

The feature will also include performance optimizations, promising smoother gameplay with less heat buildup.

The tipster also suggests that these features on the Galaxy S25 series are likely powered by Qualcomm’s AFME 2.0 (Adreno Frame Motion Engine) technology, which boosts game performance through frame interpolation.

The technology is included in the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which, according to Qualcomm, "doubles the frame rate of games, with little impact to power, so gamers can enjoy the benefits of high frame rates without worrying about their battery life."

The flagship Snapdragon chipset is already tipped to power all the Galaxy S25 series worldwide, irrespective of some regions that were earlier rumored to be using the flagship Exynos chip.

While the powerful chip is already on its way for the Galaxy S25 models, the addition of the game assistant feature sounds promising for those looking forward to buying the Galaxy flagships early next year. The launch, on the other hand, is tipped to happen on Jan 22 or 23, per the latest speculative report.