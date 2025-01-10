Someone just leaked full specs of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series

What you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra specs leak before the launch.

All models will include at least 12GB of RAM and storage options, including 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

All three models’ specs indicate minimal changes over the predecessors on paper.

Samsung recently announced the launch date of the most anticipated Galaxy S25 series, which is less than two weeks away. A new leak has revealed every possible spec of the trio before the launch.

The leak comes from Steve Hemmerstoffer in conjunction with Android Headlines, and it shows all the specifications of the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The Ultra, the premium model, will be powered by the latest and greatest Qualcomm chip—the Snapdragon 8 Elite—the same one that was featured in the recent OnePlus 13 and will likely see its way into most of the Android phones of 2025.

Back in September, in collab with @Androidheadline, I provided the very first and early look at the #GalaxyS25 Series.In addition, today we joined forces again to bring you #GalaxyS25 #GalaxyS25Plus #GalaxyS25Ultra full specs sheets!😏You're welcome👉🏻 https://t.co/qRMywd6X3b pic.twitter.com/GCVrLKcvSaJanuary 10, 2025

The same chipset is shared across the Galaxy S25 trio, at least for the U.S. region. The Ultra will have a flat display like the predecessor Galaxy S24 Ultra, measuring 6.9 inches, with a WQHD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The storage options, on the other hand, according to the tipster, will include at least 12GB of RAM, and consumers get to choose between 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants. Further, the handset will have the same 5000mAh battery as the previous iteration, supporting 45W fast charging.

Lastly, for optics, the premium handset will incorporate a 200MP primary camera paired with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, and another 10MP telephoto shooter. For selfies, users will get a 12MP shooter.

Per the leaked specs and prior renders leaked earlier, the Galaxy S25 Ultra seems to be a minimal upgrade when it comes to the overall look at the specs — yet there should be a significant amount of improvements in terms of performance — thanks to the new Qualcomm SoC.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Onleaks / Android Headlines)

The other two shorter siblings of the Ultra —the Galaxy S25, and S25 Plus, share most of the specs and design, as per the leaked renders. Both models will also be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite and carry the same storage options as the Ultra model.

The standard Galaxy S25 will feature a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display, while the S25 Plus model, on the other hand, will feature a 6.7-inch display with a WQHD resolution.

The S25 Plus will have a 4900mAh battery capacity, and the shorter Galaxy S25 will feature a 4000mAh battery. They also support 45W and 25W wired charging, respectively.

The Galaxy S25 and the S25 Plus will have a triple camera array featuring a 50MP primary lens next to a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 10MP telephoto lens. Both handsets will also have a 12MP selfie shooter on the front.

Other interesting features across all three models include Android 15-based One UI 7, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.3. Lastly, here are all the expected measurements of all three models from the lineup:

Galaxy S25 — 146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2mm, weight 162 grams.

Galaxy S25 Plus —158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mm, weight 190 grams.

Galaxy S25 Ultra — 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm, weight 218 grams.

While these specs pretty much look like the real deal, we ought to take these leaks with a grain of salt until the official announcement later this month at Galaxy Unpacked. Until then, you can check out our Galaxy S25 guide for more about what we expect from this year's flagships.