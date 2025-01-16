A colorful Galaxy S25 leak showcases every possible option this year

What you need to know

Notable X tipster Evan Blass reportedly sent an email to people, which contained renders of the Galaxy S25 and its entire (alleged) color palette.

Each device is seemingly primed to receive four options, such as black, white, a light or grayish blue, and gray for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

A leak this week involved the supposed cases for the Galaxy S25 series as a Thailand-based retailer accidentally went live with them.

The Galaxy S25 leaks don't stop coming as another batch of devices renders surface, which show off every possible color for 2025.

The leaked batch of Galaxy S25 colors reportedly surfaced via an email from known X tipster, Evan Blass (via 9to5Google). It was stated that the tipster provided images for every S25 phone color; however, it appears void of the specific names of these colors. Regardless, the leak kicks off with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which will allegedly offer consumers four colors once it launches.

The renderings display the phone in black, white, a light or grayish blue, and gray.

Also, the images give us an uninhibited look at the subtle design changes of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, such as its rounded corners, black ring camera lenses, and thin display bezels.

The Galaxy S25 Plus is next, as the leak shows off four colors for this device. Blass' imagery shows off the phone in light blue, mint, darker (or navy) blue, and gray options. The leak contained the alleged colors for the base Galaxy S25, as well; however, it will seemingly share the same palette as its Plus sibling.

While we're showing off a few options here, the full gallery can be viewed at 9to5.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass)

Unsurprisingly, the publication speculates that the recent leak by Evan Blass isn't the full scope of Samsung's Galaxy S25 reveal. There's reportedly a chance that the company could have a few "Samsung Store Exclusive" options up its sleeve. This seems likely, especially considering the company's past. In 2024, the Samsung Store brought three exclusive options for the S24 Ultra: Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange.

The S24 and S24 Plus saw the same colors, but they were named Sapphire Blue, Jade Green, and Sandstone Orange.

While the tipster's recent leak seemingly surfaced without the potential color names, another leak — that revealed the series' renders — included some monikers. The Galaxy S25 Ultra could see options like Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver Blue, and Titanium White Silver. The other two siblings may see Silver Shadow, Ice Blue, Navy, and Mint. These renders surfaced shortly after a discovery was made about the (alleged) specification sheet for the flagship trio.

Elsewhere, a Thailand-based retailer slipped up this week and posted the cases for the Galaxy S25 series far too early. The shop quickly rectified its mistake, but not before a screenshot got out to the public. It seems Samsung is preparing to bring its "Standing Grip Case" for the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Plus models, as well as some basic silicone cases.

The next flagship series will debut on January 22 during Unpacked. To keep yourself occupied, you can check out our ultimate guide to the Galaxy S25 series before the show.