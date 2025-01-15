The Galaxy S25 series cases leak as a retailer slips up in an early listing

What you need to know

A Thailand-based retailer seemingly posted Samsung's planned cases for the Galaxy S25 series a bit too early.

Though removed, a snapshot shows that Samsung is returning the "Standing Grip Case" and basic silicone cases for the series.

A recent substantial leak showcased the design of the Galaxy S25 series alongside an alleged specs sheet for the series.

The onslaught of early Galaxy S25 glimpses keeps coming but, this time, a retailer has seemingly slipped up.

A retail listing for a slew of the Galaxy S25 series' cases were accidentally posted on PowerBuy (Thailand), spotted by Max Jambor on X. To be clear, it seems the retailer noticed its mistake and removed the upcoming Galaxy series case; however, it wasn't fast enough. Jambor was able to snap a screenshot of the cases, giving us a clear (tiny) look at what's to come.

The case on deck seem relatively tame compared to Samsung's recent past. The Galaxy S25 Ultra had a listing for a "Standing Grip Case," which its predecessor, the S24 Ultra, also had. PowerBuy's retail data shows that the case will arrive in the following colors: gray, black, and white. The cases seem pretty close to what Samsung dropped last year as the "standing grip" part shifts down to accommodate your hand — and to stand — with a colored underside.

However, a clear difference is with the camera lens cutout. Instead of seamlessly hugging the lenses, due to the device's rumors camera design change, it appears raised.

The vertical, pill-shaped cutout acts more like a slot for the entire array, instead of the lenses individually. Its a design that looks like the Galaxy Z Fold 6, if we're honest.

The listing also showed the same Standing Grip Case for the Galaxy S25 Plus in gray and white. Additionally, the device's basic silicone case was also leaked. The case is basic as it lacks the grip portion. What remains the same is the new cutout for the lenses which, again, do not hug the lenses individually.

The base Galaxy S25 also appeared, but with only a silicone case in black, light blue, mint, blue, and red.

(Image credit: Max Jambor / X)

The Thailand-based website listed the grip case for 1,390 baht, which is roughly $40. The basic silicone case was listed for 890 baht, ~$28. It's worth keeping in mind that these conversions are rough estimates, meaning Samsung will undoubtedly alter these prices depending on the region. For now, these could serve as food for thought.

A good case is important, but what's also notable are the recently leaked renderings of the Galaxy S25 series ahead of launch. The leak left nothing to the imagination as we got a clear look at the rumored changes for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The devices seemingly sports rounded corners, a completely flat display with thin bezels, and an altered camera array design.

With black rings surrounding the lenses, the upcoming series will look closer to the Fold 6.

Early alleged looks at the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus were also detailed; however, those devices look pretty similar to Samsung's recent history. These renderings surfaced quite quickly after the entire specification sheet was reportedly discovered, detailing the Ultra's 6.9-inch display and more.

Samsung has confirmed that it will reveal the Galaxy S25 series on January 22 during Unpacked. While you wait, you can check out our official, ultimate guide to the Galaxy S25 series.