This major Galaxy S25 series leak takes the wonder out of its updated look

A major leak might've left nothing to the imagination about the look of the Galaxy S25 series.

The S25 Ultra is the primary culprit of the most drastic changes as the device supposedly sports rounded corners, flat edges/display, and more.

The Galaxy S25 series is confirmed to debut on January 22.

Following a host of other Galaxy S25 rumors, a recent leak might've taken the cover off the look of the new flagship series.

A major leak, which allegedly contains the "official" renders of the Galaxy S25 series were posted by Android Headlines today (Jan 10). The leaked imagery leaves nothing to the imagination, beginning with the Galaxy S25 Ultra model. Renderings of this device were spotted last year in September and what's proposed today aren't that different. The alleged renderings showcase a phone with rounded corners and an entirely flat display and sides.

A full-frontal look at the phone seemingly showcases relatively thin bezels around the device's entire display. A centered selfie camera is also seen, but that's pretty much expected by this point.

The leaked renders then show off the back of the device and its quadruple, vertical camera array. The lenses seemingly retain the silver rings around the circumference of the cameras. However, the renders give us yet another look at the black rings on the surface of the cameras, surrounding the lenses.

This is a change we've seen rumored before, which is in the same vein as the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The publication states the Galaxy S25 Ultra could see the following colors upon release: Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver Blue, and Titanium White Silver.

On the other hand, the other two siblings in the series: the S25 and the S25 Plus might not receive such a "significant" glow-up. Per the leaked renders, both devices look relatively the same as the S24 alternatives. Each device features rounded corners, a triple camera array, and thin bezels. However, the only suggested change is with the lenses as those could grab the same black rings as the Ultra model.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines)

The post claims the base and S25 Plus models could see the following colors: Silver Shadow, Ice Blue, Navy, and Mint.

This alleged in-depth look at the next trio arrives quite quickly after a major leak dropped the entire spec sheet of the S25 series. The Ultra sibling is rumored to grab a 6.9-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. For its cameras, the device could see a 200MP primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 10MP telephoto.

A 5,000mAh battery is suspected to arrive within the device to empower your days with 45W fast charging to boot.

For the other two, the S25 could see a 6.2-inch Full HD Plus display and a 6.7-inch display for the Plus model.

Either way, with so much information to chew through, this could hold us over until the official launch of the series on January 22.