The Galaxy S25 and Ultra are rocking blue hues and MagSafe-inspired cases in fresh leak

What you need to know

The Galaxy S25 might launch in a frosty 'Icy Blue,' while the Ultra could rock a 'Titanium Blue' shade.

Samsung’s website might have even more color choices, but expect regional variations.

The leaked images also show a MagSafe-style ring, hinting that wireless charging might require accessories like the Spigen case.

As the Galaxy S25 series launch nears, leaks are coming in hot, and the latest one drops some fresh details on the pricing and color options for the vanilla and Ultra models.

The Galaxy S25 series is likely to arrive in up to seven colors, including blue. A recent Gizmochina report shows off the Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra snug in Spigen's Crystal Flex cases. The images highlight their blue versions, each rocking slightly different shades.

As per the leak, the Galaxy S25 is rumored to launch in an 'Icy Blue' shade with a hint of frosty vibes. For the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the leak points to a 'Titanium Blue' color—a slightly muted but sleek shade.

These details align with a separate leak from Ishan Agarwal, who revealed color options like 'Silver Shadow,' 'Mint,' 'Icy Blue,' and 'Navy' for the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is tipped to come in 'Titanium Black,' 'Titanium Gray,' 'Titanium White Silver,' and 'Titanium Silver Blue,' as per Agarwal's X post.

It seems like Samsung Galaxy S25 series is indeed getting Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy in Europe too. (Retail sources)So that means all 3 devices could be Snapdragon-powered in most regions.There will be S24 in 512GB: €1,079. Other prices revealed were right.Standard…January 4, 2025

You’ll probably find even more color choices on Samsung’s website, though expect some regional differences.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gizmochina) (Image credit: Gizmochina)

This new leak also backs up earlier reports that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature rounded corners and super-thin bezels. Keep in mind that these images are renders and might not reflect the final design, though.

The case images also highlight a MagSafe-style ring on the back of both devices, giving off iPhone vibes. There’s chatter that the Galaxy S25 series might not natively support Qi2 wireless charging, but instead, you’ll need accessories like the Spigen case to make it work. This approach seems to follow the lead of other leading Android phones.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are also rumors that the Galaxy S25 series will see a big upgrade in wireless charging speeds, jumping from 15W to 25W. This could make charging faster and more efficient for users.

Fortunately, the wait for Samsung's official word won’t be much longer—Samsung is set to reveal its 2025 flagship devices on January 22. All models are expected to pack the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.