The Galaxy S25 Ultra may have just been leaked in a hands-on video

What you need to know

A new leak showcases the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra, providing a real-life glimpse of Samsung's next flagship.

The alleged video reaffirms the design seen in the recently leaked dummy units.

As expected, the Galaxy S25 Ultra appears taller, thinner, and slimmer with new rounded corners, which is likely a departure from the iconic Galaxy Note design.

Not very long ago, we got the first possible renders of Samsung’s upcoming flagship phone, the Galaxy S25 Ultra. While those renders were the best depiction of what to expect from the next Samsung flagship phone, a new leaked video allegedly showcases the Ultra directly in action.

The leaked renders had already suggested some design changes coming to the Galaxy S25 Ultra over the predecessor Galaxy S24 Ultra, showing Samsung’s departure from the iconic Galaxy Note design. That means no more sharp corners but instead settling for more rounded ones, so it should probably sit comfortably in your hand.

And the latest leaked Reddit video (via Abhishek Yadav on X) of the Galaxy S25 Ultra further assures the same. It showcases rounded corners and flatter edges on the device alongside its display, which, in the video, does not appear as wide as the predecessor model.

Unfortunately, only half of the device is shown in the video, but it does point to the expected design changes per the previous renders.

The camera placements on the rear of the Galaxy S25 Ultra appear similar to the previous iteration; the lenses are covered in black, similar to what we have witnessed in the recent foldable — the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The volume rockers and the power button placements also seem in place as before. The device itself is presumably in the Titanium Gray color variant.

As mentioned, the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra's design matches the leaked renders. It also appears identical to the recently leaked dummy units of the handset. Yet, the leaked video gives us a better glimpse of what we've seen from the renders and the dummy units. As rumored, the upcoming successor to the Galaxy S24 Ultra appears to be a bit taller, slimmer, and thinner than the latter.

Along with the Ultra, the Galaxy S25 series was recently tipped to launch on January 22 or 23 in the U.S. and simultaneously in Samsung's home country of South Korea. We expect more to be unveiled about the Galaxy S25 launch in the coming weeks as we near the launch.