Galaxy S25 Ultra dummy unit gives us a better view of its fresh design

What you need to know

Leaked dummy units of the Galaxy S25 Ultra give us a clearer look at its design ahead of launch.

The design features rounded corners, concentric camera rings, and a flatter frame, moving away from the sharp angles of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The rear camera setup stays similar but now includes concentric rings, reminiscent of the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

A couple of leaked dummy models of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra give us a clearer look at what the new design might bring to the table.

As the Galaxy S25 series launch gets closer, leaks are spilling everywhere. Leaker Jukanlosreve’s recent X post shows dummy unit images revealing some design tweaks, like rounded corners and concentric camera rings (via Android Authority).

We’re still waiting on official (or real-life) Galaxy S25 Ultra photos, but this new leak gives us a better glimpse so far. This comes just a couple of months after renders dropped, teasing some design changes for the phone.

Breaking away from the sharp angles of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the S25 Ultra seems to adopt softer curves. These tweaks could make it feel better in your hand.

More to the point, these dummy units suggest that the S25 Ultra is ditching the line's old design for a flatter frame and rounder corners, making it look more like the squarer Galaxy S24 base and Plus models.

Earlier rumors pegged the high-end device at 162.82 x 77.65 x 8.25mm. Taking a closer look, this new model is a bit taller, slimmer, and thinner than the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which comes in at 6.40 x 3.11 x 0.34 inches.

The leaked dummy images show the S25 Ultra in black and white. The rear camera setup is mostly the same, but now the individual cameras sport concentric rings, giving off a vibe similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Unfortunately, the new leak doesn't dive into the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s camera specs, but it gives us a clear look at the design of the rear camera module.

In the past few weeks, a wave of leaks has given us plenty of details about the Galaxy S25 Ultra. We've seen how it stacks up in performance against the iPhone 16 Pro Max and got a look at how their bezel designs compare.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra, along with the S25 and S24 Plus, is rumored to arrive in January or February, so we can probably expect more leaks and rumors to surface before the official reveal.