Galaxy S25 colors leak along with some underwhelming screen specs

Samsung is probably gearing up for its flagship series launch early next year.

After recently witnessing the renders, a new leak reveals the color options of the Galaxy S25 series.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra will come in Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Silver, corroborating earlier leaks.

Display analyst Ross Young has also shared details about the display panel of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Earlier this week, we got a peek at the Galaxy S25 Ultra colors, which were a bit predictable. But now, a new leak spills the full color lineup for the entire Galaxy S25 series.

The tip comes from prolific display analyst Ross Young on X, who has shared all the possible colorways of the next Samsung flagship phones: the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The latter is likely to arrive in Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Silver—nothing surprising, as it matches Ice Universe’s earlier leak with the same color options for the Ultra model.

Finally, S25 colors.S25:Moon Night BlueSilver ShadowSparking BlueSparkling GreenS25+Midnight BlackMoon Night BlueSilver ShadowSparking BlueSparkling GreenS25UTitanium BlackTitanium BlueTitanium GrayTitanium SilverOctober 24, 2024

Samsung has stuck with familiar launch colors for its Galaxy phones over the last few generations. They usually mix it up with online-exclusive colors in certain regions and often add a fresh new color about six months post-launch. In Galaxy S24 Ultra, it was an all-new Titanium Yellow. The approach is perhaps similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which will likely launch early next year.

According to Young, the Galaxy S25 will get Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparking Blue, and Sparkling Green. The S25 Plus model, on the other hand, will have an extra Midnight Black color alongside the S25 color options.

If you were wondering about something as fancy as a Pink shade from the recent Pixel 9 series, you might be out of luck, at least during the launch. Like the Titanium Yellow addition for the Ultra this year, we can anticipate something similar to Titanium Pink later next year.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Samsung)

Along with the color options, Young also shared details on the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s display. It looks like Samsung is sticking with the M13 OLED panel from the Galaxy S24 Ultra, a proven choice for high-quality visuals.

Young points to cost as the reason for keeping the M13 panel, noting that upgrading to the M14 would mean higher prices for consumers. Interestingly, Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro is set to use the M14 panel, which is said to be about 30% more efficient and offer 10-20% longer lifespan.