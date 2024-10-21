A new Galaxy S25 Ultra leak reveals no surprises in color pallet

What you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra color options are tipped; however, no pink color option is in the works.

The color options of the next Ultra include Black, Green, Blue, and Titanium.

Another recent leak also revealed the device's new flatter design.

Samsung has already been in the news for its next flagship phones, especially since renders of the Galaxy S25 series, including the Ultra model, surfaced online very recently. A new tip from a notable leaker now gives us even more details about the Galaxy S25 Ultra model.

Tipster Ice Universe has shared the possible color options for the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra, which might be available in Black, Green, Blue, and Titanium colorways. The predecessor, which turned out to be one of the best Android phones, also featured similar color variants, and it appears the successor isn't offering any variety like the recent Pixel 9 series, which came in Pink shades for models in the lot.

BREAKING！The Galaxy S25 Ultra will debut in four color options:Black, Green, Blue, TitaniumI I don't know the online color scheme yet. pic.twitter.com/KNHZTC6lmaOctober 19, 2024

Aside from the latest color options, the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra has been spotted multiple times over the past few weeks. It includes the first possible renders, which give away everything about the Ultra's design. While it carries similar design elements to the previous iteration, the sides are likely to be flatter per the renders, and the camera visor is similar to that of the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

This time, the device is also expected to be lighter, alongside the minor design changes. Earlier leaks have also revealed the camera system, which could include a 200MP H2 primary lens coupled with a 50MP ISOCELL JN3 ultra-wide-angle sensor. Users can also expect a 10MP IMX745 lens acting as a telephoto camera and another 50MP IMX584 5x lens.

Aside from these specs, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has also been spotted in some Geekbench tests, which not only confirmed the powerful single- and multi-core scores but also confirmed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset (set to launch later this month) and the incorporation of 12GB RAM.

While we await its launch, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is still a couple of months away. Samsung is having yet another interesting launch event in Korea on October 21, where the long-rumored special edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to launch. It will likely be slimmer than the latter, and Ice Universe also notes that the 200MP sensor on the upcoming foldable will give better results than that featured in the Galaxy S24 Ultra.