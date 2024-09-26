Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 hits Geekbench

What you need to know

While the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra launch remains months away, a Geekbench performance test has already appeared.

The leaked benchmark reveals the device's single and multi-core scores, 3069 and 9080, respectively, running on Android 15 with 12GB of RAM.

Leakers recently created renders of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, showing flatter sides and new cameras.

Samsung's next big flagship is the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is more than a few months from its launch. However, that hasn't stopped the device from appearing on benchmark sites, and the latest one reveals some interesting parameters alongside the details about the upcoming Snapdragon flagship chipset.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra bearing SM-S938B and SM-S938U models has hit the latest Geekbench, revealing its single- and multi-core scores. The test results were shared by Ice Universe and Tarun Vats, two prominent tipsters on X.

Breaking News❗️Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Gen4 Processor and 12GB of RAM!😱Single-Core: 3069Multi-Core: 9080Share this awesome news with everyone! 🥳🥳#GalaxyS25#Samsung#OneUI7 pic.twitter.com/ofGuNni9DMSeptember 24, 2024

Both indicate scoring more than 3,000 for single-core performance and around 9,700 for multi-core. The leaked benchmark further indicates that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is running Android 15 and equipped with 12GB of RAM.

The other interesting element from the benchmark test is, however, the upcoming Qualcomm chipset, which is all set to be unveiled at Snapdragon Summit next month.

Galaxy S25 UltraSnapdragon 8Gen4 for GalaxyCPU：2 x 4.47GHz+6 x 3.53GHzGPU：1250MHz pic.twitter.com/eJguFf53FvSeptember 25, 2024

It is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 — the octa-core chip with two powerful cores featuring whopping clock speeds of 4.47GHz and another six cores with 3.53GHz clock speeds. These speeds are for the SM-S938B Galaxy S25 Ultra. On the other hand, the SM-S938U features slightly similar clock speeds, rocking at 4.19GHz and 2.90GHz, respectively.

The impressive Geekbench score isn't just limited to the Galaxy S25 Ultra; earlier this month, the same chipset was witnessed on a OnePlus phone, likely the OnePlus 13 — also on a Geekbench test. It also scored significant single and multi scores, 3,236 and 10,049, a noticeable bump over the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra.

For context, the Galaxy S24 Ultra scored 2,308 / 7,283 and the OnePlus 12 scored 943 / 4,859 in their respective Future Labs Geekbench 6.2 tests this year, each using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. So the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 looks to be a significant power boost.

Thanks to this Samsung benchmark, we know that Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be a promising addition this year — thanks to the new Oryon CPUs, which are being implemented for the first time.

Earlier this month, prominent leaker OnLeaks produced Galaxy S25 Ultra renders that indicated a significant design change, including flatter sides over the predecessor and cameras similar to those of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, including a 200MP main camera. Now that we have the Snapdragon benchmark and RAM, the picture of what to expect from the Galaxy S25 Ultra is becoming much clearer.