OnePlus 13 hits early benchmark with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 showcasing promising scores

OnePlus phone bearing the PJZ110 model number, touted to be the OnePlus 13, has reached the Geekbench.

The device, likely featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, has scored 3236 single core and 10049 multi-score.

The OnePlus phone was also seen sporting the latest Android 15 operating system.

OnePlus is one of the few OEM makers that brings the latest and greatest Snapdragon chip-powered flagship phone almost every year. This time appears no different, as the OnePlus 13, with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, has already hit the Geekbench test, revealing what to expect.

The device hitting the Geekbench test was shared by tipster Ice Universe on X. OnePlus 13 bearing the OnePlus PJZ110 model number is seen scoring 3236 single-core scores accompanied by 10049 multi-core scores. While there is no mention of the Snapdragon processor in the shared screenshot, according to the tipster, it is believed to be the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

The Geekbench 6 test screenshot further reveals that the device is running Android 15 out of the box. While these scores indicate that OnePlus is developing a solid Android phone, they also corroborate the earlier benchmark leak of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, revealing impressive single- and multi-core scores.

Recent developments have indicated that the OnePlus 13 is coming earlier than usual. It could be as early as next month in China, and it could be in line with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 announcement, which is slated to happen in Hawaii at the Snapdragon Summit scheduled for October 21-23.

The chipset is also notable for Qualcomm as it will be the first processor to incorporate the new Oryon CPU cores, the same ones that powered the Snapdragon X PC SoCs earlier.

Aside from the October release, the OnePlus 13 is expected to bump up the cameras by incorporating three 50MP sensors next to a 3x optical zoom, all powered by the popular Hassebled incorporation as seen on the predecessor OnePlus 12. It is also rumored to equip a giant 6000mAh battery capacity with support for 50W wireless charging and 100W fast wired charging.

The latest leaked benchmark only points out that the company is testing the device already for the anticipated early launch. Xiaomi was also one of the early adopters of the flagship Qualcomm chipset, and this time, OnePlus appears to be joining the bandwagon earlier.